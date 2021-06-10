A ‘Crown’ for King Lopetegui

06/10/2021 at 6:41 PM CEST

Alba Lopez

They want to give Sevilla that little step that allows them to fight with the ‘greats’ the next season. It is true that this campaign has been there until the end, but more by demerits of those above than by its own merits. If you want to rub shoulders with Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atlético, half measures are not enough. And in those walks Monchi, Seville’s sports director and the best squad architect in the world, trying to give Lopetegui what the body asks of the Basque to take his team to the next level.

One of the names that could help you get it is Jesús Corona, better known in his country, Mexico, as the ‘Tecatito’. The great Porto winger (28 years old) ends his contract in 2022 and in Nervión they do not lose track of him. Monchi himself recognized it in an interview on the Aztec network ‘Imagen Televisión’. “What am I going to say about Corona? He is a great player, a very important footballer. In the 2019-20 season he was named the best in the Portuguese championship. He has to be monitored, but that does not mean that tomorrow he will go to come to Sevilla “, he confessed.

AFFORDABLE PRICE

The context, however, should help the ‘operation’ go ahead. For two reasons: its price is a bargain and Lopetegui is totally crazy to have it at his command again after coinciding with the forward during his time in Portugal. “I would bring him with my eyes closed,” he came to recognize publicly in his day when questioned about his possible signing.

Corona’s freedom, according to their country, costs 25 million euros after the reduction that his termination clause has suffered when Corona enters the last year of his contract. Previously, it was encrypted at 40 ‘kilos’. This is how they were put on Fernando VII. In Italy they publish that Fiorentina has also been interested in their hiring. The race for his signing has begun. It’s time to press the accelerator in Nervión.