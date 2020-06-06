Economic development has brought important global challenges that must be addressed to evolve towards a sustainable society in which decent living conditions are guaranteed for all in current and future generations. It is necessary to change the development model based on growth that is leading to great social inequalities and is seriously disrupting the environment, endangering the planet’s ecosystem.

On September 25, 2015, world leaders adopted a set of global goals – the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – to eradicate poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all. Each goal has specific metrics and goals to be achieved by 2030 and will enable stakeholders – civil society, academics, private agents and governments – to speak out on the policies developed.

The SDGs are made up of 17 objectives, 169 goals and 232 indicators for monitoring, which are prepared from the statistical data provided to the United Nations by its member countries. Since 2015, the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, sponsored by the United Nations and the Bertelsmann Foundation, collects indicators that allow evaluating the progress of each country in meeting the SDGs, both globally, by means of an aggregate indicator, and in each of the objectives.

The digital transformation of the economy and society constitutes one of the most disruptive progress factors today, so the digitization trajectories that countries follow will have a strong impact on the fulfillment of the SDGs.

The uneven advance of digitization

Digitization is progressing well in the most developed countries and has had an extraordinary impact, but this has still been very limited on a significant part of the planet’s population. There are more than 3 billion people who do not even have access to the Internet.

One of the most relevant indicators related to digitization is the Information and Communication Technology Development Index (IDT) prepared by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), an agency dependent on the United Nations. This index is compiled from eleven indicators related to access and use of ICT infrastructures and user training.

There is a strong and positive correlation between the aggregate index of compliance with the SDGs (it is the arithmetic mean of the 17 objectives) and the RTD index related to digitization, as can be seen in Figure 1, which shows the relationship between both indexes for the United Nations countries. A similar correlation occurs between this digitization index and the values ​​of GDP per capita and the competitiveness index prepared by the World Economic Forum, since digitization is also closely associated with economic growth and the competitiveness of nations.

Relationship between digitization and the SDGs

Digitization rapidly spreads to all aspects of people’s lives, so it is not surprising that it appears associated with any measure of a social or economic nature. In some cases as a direct cause (direct effects), in others through its impact with intermediate variables (indirect effects) and in other cases in an apparently spurious manner (higher degree effects).

However, digitization is not always associated with the improvement of the SDGs as might be inferred when analyzing its relationship with the aggregate SDG indicator. The simple linear combination of a large number of indicators that is carried out to calculate the aggregate indicator can hide negative aspects of great relevance. In fact, it could be argued whether it makes sense to use aggregate indicators constructed in this way, since non-compliance with only one of the indicators, if it is sufficiently relevant, makes it impossible to speak of good overall compliance, although the arithmetic mean give a good result.

A more detailed analysis shows that, if the SDG indicators are disaggregated and the corresponding statistical analyzes are performed, very different behaviors appear.

In several of the SDG indicators such as objective 9 related to the development of industry, innovation and infrastructure; 3, focused on guaranteeing a healthy life and promoting well-being for all; or 4, aimed at ensuring inclusive, equitable and quality education, there is a clear positive association with digitization, in line with that observed in the global aggregate indicator.

In contrast, the indicator for objective 12, related to responsible production and consumption, which is focused on achieving the sustainability of the global ecosystem, shows a worrying association, clearly negative, with digitization. Furthermore, if the analysis is deepened and the correlations between each of the subindicators used to prepare this indicator – solid waste, electronic waste, emissions of polluting gases, etc. – are studied, it is observed that all of them evolve negatively. with the progress of digitization.

A similar situation is seen in the case of the indicator for objective 13, which measures parameters related to climate change and natural disasters, and there is also a negative correlation that extends to all its sub-indicators – CO₂ emissions of various kinds, effects of natural disasters caused by climate change.

In other indicators, such as 10, aimed at reducing inequalities, there is no association with digitization. Figure 2 shows the type of association that appears between digitization (IDT indicator) and the 17 SDG indicators after statistical analysis.

Digitization, economic model and climate

The evolution of indicator 12, related to responsible production and consumption, which can be seen in Figure 3, shows that the current development model is not sustainable in the medium term, especially considering that a very important part of the world population is scarcely developed and does not have Internet access.

Low digitized countries, which have a good level of compliance with this indicator, such as India, must find new development models that make digitization compatible with sustainability.

The indicators of the regions that are beginning to have a higher digitization level show the beginning of the deterioration of their production and consumption models in terms of sustainability, so they must change their evolution trajectory. Already highly digitized countries, like the United States or Europe, must drastically change their current models to improve sustainability.

It is necessary to reverse the current relationship between digitization, the production and consumption model, and the deterioration of the climate. Information and communication technologies can play a very important role in promoting a new model that mitigates and reverses the effects of the existing development model. The incorporation of the disconnected into the digital world will be an opportunity to generate a new model that exploits the full potential of ICT.

All the agents involved must collaborate closely in the search for solutions. The pressure on the main agents of the digital ecosystem – telecommunication operators, global Internet platforms, suppliers, etc. – will be very strong, especially in relation to climate change, responsible consumption and inequality. Its proven disruptive ability can help turn the current unsustainable evolution around.

Initiatives need to be developed to enable all stakeholders, experts in various disciplines, to jointly seek the best solutions to move towards a sustainable society.

