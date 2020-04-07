The cars’ natural habitat is the road, but a Ford Mustang Boss 302 felt the call of mother nature on March 28. It occurred on a mountain pass known as the Angeles Crest Highway, a two-lane secondary highway located north of the Californian city.

Thanks to the digital age in which we live, we can now delve into the noble art of recovering accident vehicles with a 35-minute video that covers the entire process. A piece that we appreciate with curiosity as car enthusiasts, but that we would see with different eyes if we were the drivers.

The first and most important thing is to emphasize that the man who suffered the accident is in perfect condition. He suffered no serious injuries and only had bruises on his face. Considering the distance the vehicle fell and the violence of the blow, it is little less than a miracle.

The car in question was a Ford Mustang Boss 302, in this case a unit belonging to the second generation of the model. It was marketed at the beginning of the decade as a vitaminized version of the 2011 Ford Mustang GT, with 444 horsepower and elements typical of the competition.

And how is it that this story has reached us? Because to the rescue of the Mustang, no ordinary crane came, but one from Pepe’s Towing Service, a company with 30 years of experience in the sector that also has its own YouTube channel where it shares what is found in its day to day.

The car had fallen so far that it could not be seen from the road. The operator had to fly over the area with a drone, first to locate it and then to identify a viable access route to hook the cable with which to retrieve it. This one measured about 120 meters in length.

“We received a call from the California Highway Patrol asking if we could recover a vehicle that had fallen off a cliff. At that time there was a lot of traffic, so we stayed for the next day at 07:00 hours,” they say from the company. .

“The descent to the vehicle was one of the most dangerous I have ever done. The bushes were large and everywhere, and the slope was extreme, practically vertical. As soon as we secured the car, we pulled it onto the road. overcoming all the obstacles along the way. ”

So in panic over the accident and the financial consequences that will ensue, there is now a Los Angeles driver who can recall in high definition what one of the most painful experiences anyone who appreciates their vehicle can go through. Drive carefully.

