A ‘COVID passport’ will arrive on the iPhone thanks to the airlines

The COVID passport It will become in a must for those who travel internationally for the next few years. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that it will launch an app that will store the vaccination results and coronavirus testing.

Known as IATA Travel Pass, the application will ensure that you comply with the required protocols to travel. In it you can store a digital version of your passport which will be linked to COVID test and vaccination results.

The app will also offer users the travel and entry requirements for their final destination. In case you need to do a COVID test, Travel Pass will display a list of authorized centers close to your location. The results will be automatically sent to the app once they are available so that you can display them before boarding.

Because there is still no standard for digital vaccination certificates, IATA announced that you can enter this information to the app once it is available.

If you meet all the requirements of your final destination, you will receive a notification that you are authorized to travel. This confirmation will be shown to the representatives of the airline and airport personnel.

According to IATA, all information will be encrypted and it will be stored locally on your smartphone. Travel Pass is the first step of a strategy that seeks a contactless travel experience. Although digital wallets have been used for several years, they do not cover all the requirements and there are still airports that operate in the old fashioned way.

The association mentions that the priority is that people travel safely again. According to Reuters, IATA Director for Africa and the Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi, confirmed that Travel Pass will be launched on the App Store on April 15 and later it will come to Android.

“The application will only be successful once it is adopted by airlines, different countries and airports,” said Alawadhi. The manager mentioned that a large number of airlines have requested to be involved in their COVID passport strategy.

Actually Travel Pass is in a trial period with 22 airlines These include Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Copa, Qantas, ANA and Virgin Atlantic. The latter will test the app on its route from London to Barbados starting April 16. The Caribbean nation gave the green light for travelers to show a digital certificate when they arrive in the country.

More on this topic