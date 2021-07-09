a COVID-19 test with a saliva sample

At first it might seem that KnowNow’s proposal is late, but in reality, if we think about it more in detail, and listen to what the experts are saying, the reality is that it could be arriving just at the right time. And it is that although the impact of COVID-19 is already being reduced thanks to the massive vaccination campaigns, its diffusion has not only not diminished, but it seems to have increased, in part due to the return to social activities, and in part by the specific properties of the delta variant.

So the key at this point is quickly detect people infected with COVID-19, so that they can avoid becoming vectors of diffusion. The problem lies in the difficulty of carrying out the volume of tests that would be necessary to guarantee safety in this regard. And that is precisely where it comes in KnowNow, fruit of the work of Vatic, a company founded in 2019 and that seems to have developed a really interesting solution.

As we can read in Tech Crunch, KnowNow is a rapid COVID-19 test that only requires a saliva sample, whose data will be processed directly in an app. Until now, all tests, both PCR and antigen tests, require invasive techniques, which, in addition to being more annoying, generally also tend to be more costly economically. And this is a key point, if we talk about solutions that can be massively adopted.

According to Vatic, KnowNow works by generating a surface that emulates being part of a human cell, in order to check the sample if the pathogen tries to act on it. According to them, the level of precision it offers is sufficient to avoid generating false positives that could occur if the person undergoing the test has already undergone the disease. In this regard, they recall, existing antigen tests can have a false positive rate of 1 in 200.

Regarding its operation, after taking the saliva sample and using it with the reagent, the sample is analyzed directly through the KnowNow app for smartphone, and according to its creators the entire testing process takes just 15 minutes, with the added advantage that this check can be carried out anywhere. It can be a medical center, yes, but it can also be applied in work centers or even in our own home.