The United Arab Emirates opened a new coronavirus detection center in Abu Dhabi on Saturday that allows motorists to be examined without leaving their vehicle, a first in the Gulf countries, where more than 3,000 cases of contagion were registered.

The center is staffed with “competent medical personnel,” “proposes a five-minute examination,” and has the capacity to examine 600 people a day, the information office of the Abu Dhabi emirate said Saturday.

Priority will be given to people with symptoms of COVID-19 disease, the elderly with Emirati nationality, pregnant women and those who suffer from chronic diseases, according to the same source.

The test is done by appointment and is free for those categories, but for the rest it has a price equivalent to $ 100, the Gulf News newspaper said Sunday.

The center was opened by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who said on Twitter on Saturday that it is “one of the measures aimed at containing the virus.”

Other countries such as Germany and South Africa have also started such centers, where tests can be carried out in the car, to limit the risks of contagion of health personnel and speed up detection processes.

In the Emirates, 468 cases of the new coronavirus were officially registered, according to the Ministry of Health, which reported two deaths. In the six Arab countries of the Gulf, more than 3,000 cases were recorded.

The Emirates authorities took many measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic: they suspended flights, closed schools and mosques, and urged the population to work from home.

In Dubai, a curfew was established, except for workers in essential sectors, between 20:00 and 06:00 to facilitate cleaning and disinfection.

In addition, during the day you can only leave the house for urgent reasons, such as buying food, under penalty of a fine of between 270 and 13,000 dollars (between 240 and 11,500 euros).