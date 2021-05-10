A cousin of the Queen of England investigated for asking favors from Putin

A cousin of Queen Elizabeth II of England, Prince Michael of Kent, reportedly tried to use his royal status to obtain personal benefits and for trying to get favors from Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a journalistic investigation.

The journalists posed as South Korean investors and informed them that the prince could carry out “confidential” representation work to mediate before the Russian president for some 10,000 pounds daily, about 11,500 euros.

The Channel 4 investigation in collaboration with The Times used a bogus South Korean gold trading company called House of Haedong with which contacted five members of the British royal family with a collaboration offer.

Prince Michael responded by showing interest in this business and offering his support for £ 200,000, including the use of his residence at Kensington Palace. Miguel does not receive an official assignment, although he presides over his own consulting company.

According to the investigation, an associate of the queen’s cousin, Lord Simon Reading, offered in exchange for money to have access to Putin. It happened in 2013 during a ceremony at Kensington Palace in which Prince Michael himself was one of the guests. It was an act of promotion of the Russian wrestling known as sambo.

From the surroundings of Prince Miguel himself he has responded through statements to the news agency The Press Association: “Prince Miguel does not receive any kind of public funds and he’s been making a living with a consulting company for over 40 years. “

They have also stressed that “Prince Michael does not have a special relationship with President Putin“and they have ensured that their last meeting took place in June 2003.” Lord Reading is a good friend who tried to help and that is why he made suggestions that Prince Michael would not have wanted or been able to comply with, “they have maintained.

Reading himself has argued that “I was trying to introduce my friend, Prince Michael.” “I was wrong and I overpromised things. I’m sincerely sorry. I was not at my best. He was convalescing from a liver transplant, “he argued.