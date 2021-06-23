A court rejects the appeal of the Argentine State in its dispute with Telecom

Buenos Aires, Jun 22 (.) .- An Argentine appeal court rejected appeals filed by the Argentine State and the telecommunications regulator against a precautionary measure granted to the Telecom Argentina company that stopped the application of a presidential decree.

In a note sent this Tuesday to the National Securities Commission, Telecom Argentina confirmed that last Friday it was notified of the resolution of Chamber II of the Federal Administrative Litigation Chamber, which by majority denied the extraordinary appeals filed by the national State and the Ente Nacional de Comunicaciones (Enacom, sector regulator) against a judgment of the same court in favor of the company.

On May 3, the Chamber had resolved by majority to place an appeal filed by Telecom Argentina against a decree of the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, on telecommunications services and to grant the company a precautionary measure to stop for six months the application of the governmental resolution.

The decree that originated the judicial dispute, signed in August 2020, declared the telephony, internet and pay television services “public and essential”.

By that decree, in addition, the rates of telecommunications services were frozen until December 31, and it was established that in the future rate increases may not be made without prior authorization from the State.

In its May resolution, the Chamber determined that the decree and the resolutions later adopted by Enacom generated a “direct impact” on the company’s property rights.

Both the State and the regulatory body have the possibility of appealing to the Supreme Court against the court’s decision.

Already last month, the Enacom had said that the precautionary measure granted to Telecom generated “enormous concrete damage to the users” of that company, since in its opinion it encourages them to pay rates higher than those of other operators that do comply. with what is established by the decree.

Some 1,200 companies of various sizes operate in Argentina, from cooperatives to large groups, which provide telecommunications services.

According to data from the sector, 95% of the nearly 45 million inhabitants of the country access communications services by fixed telephony, mobile networks or satellite communications.

Telecom Argentina is owned 28.16% of the shares by Cablevisión Holding and 20.83% by the Fintech Telecom fund, while 21.84% of the shares are in a trust and another 29.16% are It is listed on the Buenos Aires and New York Stock Exchanges.

As of last December, the company had 18.4 million mobile lines in Argentina and 2.2 million in Paraguay, 4.1 million broadband accesses, 2.8 million fixed telephone lines and 3.5 million cable television subscribers.

(c) . Agency