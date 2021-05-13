a court order blocks your domains and prevents you from viewing your videos

The Twitch users in Spain they have begun to share messages on social networks warning that they cannot see the broadcasts of this platform: although it is possible to access these web pages, once one tries to play the video an error is shown.

The problems seem to be due to a court order that has made the operators block the domains that Twitch uses to broadcast this content.

Complaints and messages on Twitter are being very numerous, and in all of them users wonder what is happening. From Twitch at the moment they have not commented on their official accounts, and doubts about the cause of the problem are not clear.

Some users have indicated that the reason is in an alleged court order that has blocked the domains ttvnw.net that Twitch uses to broadcast video content, but at the moment this data has not been confirmed.

Developing…