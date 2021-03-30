A court exempts a father from paying his daughters’ pension for “detachment” and for treating him “like a cashier”

A court in Córdoba has exempted a parent from paying alimony of his two daughters, both in their 20s, because of their continued detachment towards their father, who had turned him into a mere “ATM.” This novel ruling has endorsed uprooting as a reason to stop contributing to their maintenance.

To date, the father “he had paid alimony on time” of his two daughters since it was fixed in 2003 and had tried unsuccessfully to resume the relationship with both, currently 23 and 25, according to local media, which collect the statements of the man’s lawyer, Gabriel Velamazán.

The father’s relationship with the two young women was marked by detachment on their part and it had been reduced to that of an “ATM.” Velamazán has defended that the daughters could use “excuses” or “justifications” while they were minors, but, when they reached the age of majority and maintained this behavior, the responsibility was theirs.

Also, this contempt for man it was extended to the entire paternal family, which made the behavior of the daughters more “reprehensible”, in the opinion of the lawyer.

With this decision of the court, the lawyer considers that he “opens the way” to end with a “terribly unfair” situation, such as the fact that a parent may be despised by their children, but must continue to pay alimony.