A marriage hired an undocumented minor to be a surrogate mother. They were sentenced to spend more than a year in jail.

The couple brought the teenager from Guatemala to be a surrogate mother, the father of the minor agreed

The undocumented immigrants they were a father and his minor daughter, originating from Guatemala, with whom the marriage agreed to pay the coyote and other expenses for rent the belly of the adolescent like substitute mother.

Christopher Francis Nicholas, 37 years old, received on May 29 a sentence of 1 year and 6 months in prison while his wife Amy Francisco, 40, had received a sentence of one year and one day behind bars two months earlier.

The American wife and Guatemalan husband, residents of Sioux City, in Iowapleaded guilty to having encouraged the father and daughter to come to the United States and have the minor serve as surrogate mother.

According to the federal court documents that issued the sentence, the couple knew about the father and daughter’s immigration status.

Both husband and wife admitted the intention to rent the womb of the minor to have a child by offering a certain amount of money and paying all expenses during the baby’s pregnancy, birth and adoption.

They also promised the minor that she could study and work while she was in the country, in addition to helping the father find a job.

The deal came in the spring of 2019 when the couple hired the services of polleros or coyotes in Guatemala who arranged for the father and daughter to travel to the United States, according to the indictment.

When father and daughter arrived in the country, they paid for the airline tickets to fly to Omaha and move to the married couple’s house in Iowa, where they lived from May 31 to June 4, 2019.

That June 4, the accusation refers, the minor escaped from the house and was found by officers from the Sioux City Police Department who discovered her immigration status and plans for her to be a surrogate mother.