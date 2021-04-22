A couple tries to sneak into a mansion to celebrate their wedding, but they discover that the owner is in the house

Shenita Jones and Courtney Wilson had planned every detail of their wedding day and even created a website dedicated to the big day. The place chosen for the celebration was a large mansion located in Southwest Ranches, a city located on the outskirts of Miami.

Although it seemed that they had everything organized to the millimeter, they ran into a big problem. Currently, the property where they intended to hold the event belongs to Nathan Finkel, heir to the IHOP restaurant franchise. According to the Associated Press, Wilson would have posed as a potential buyer in order to visit the house on several occasions.

Thus, without Finkel’s knowledge of it, the couple had planned two days of celebrations on their property, even calling her, the “home of your dreams” and “Wilson’s property” on the wedding website. However, on the day of the wedding celebration, Wilson arrived at the farm accompanied by another person to prepare everything, believing that the place would be empty.

The house has a tropical-style pool.COLDWELL BANKER

The bride and groom did not calculate everything perfectly, and Finkel was living in a building attached to the property. In a 911 call, Finkel told authorities: “I have people trespassing on my property. And they keep harassing me, calling me. They say they are going to have a wedding here and it is God’s message. I do not know what is happening. All I want is for it to stop. Y they are sitting on my propertyright at the front door. “

When the police arrived at the scene, they asked Wilson to leave and the couple was not charged. According to the city attorney, Wilson had taken photos on each of his visits to the mansion and, at some point, asked Finkel if he could use the venue to organize the wedding: “A few months later, this guy He asked Nathan if he could use the backyard for his wedding. Nathan said no“.

The mansion has a tennis court.COLDWELL BANKER

In addition, apart from the celebration of the ceremony, the couple had invited those invited to the event the next day to organize a lunch. “We are honored to invite him to come back to our house to enjoy a wonderful Sunday brunch. Our guests will be served delicacies from our renowned chef at our pool resort style as they entertain themselves to the sounds of a live jazz band, “the website dictated.