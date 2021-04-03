A couple ruins a painting valued at 400,000 euros because they believed it was collaborative art

The painting valued at more than 400,000 euros. The ruined part is the green in the center. (Photo: YOUTUBE)

A couple visiting an art gallery in Seoul (South Korea) messed it up and was well tied up by starting to paint a painting by artist Jon One valued at more than 400,000 euros.

All because, seeing that the artist had left buckets of paint and brushes in front of him as part of the work itself, they thought it was a collaborative project.

And they collaborated.

In ruining it.

As can be seen in the video from the security cameras, the couple takes one of the brushes, dips it in dark green paint and begins to crush the painting, making the 425,000 euros that it was worth worth nothing and less.

Some may wonder why the hell there were brushes and buckets of paint in front of the painting.

As explained by those responsible for the room in statements collected by ABC News, the work was painted in 2016 during an exhibition and, once finished, it was shown to the public with the utensils used by the artist, highlighting the history of the work carried out.

Luckily for this couple, the artist has no intention of suing them, at least not yet. In fact, according to local media, the work has attracted more people to the gallery since it was ruined and will remain hanging to the public until June 13.

Of course, the organizers have made it clear that they will be extremely vigilant on her, given the circumstances.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

Widespread surprise at what a Barcelona neighbor has found on the street floor

The strange find on Google Maps that ten million people have already seen: nobody knows what it is

A lawyer takes his toga to the dry cleaner and what they put on the ticket sweeps the networks

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.