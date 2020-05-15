Finder is the reference application to access all the files and folders on our Mac. Through Finder we can search, create smart folders, order our files, compress them, etc. For all these reasons, Finder is probably one of the applications we use the most on our Mac and, therefore, it is important that we can configure it to our liking.

How to set the opening folder of Finder

One of the most important options that Finder offers us, when configuring it, is to choose which folder will show us when we open a new window of the app. We can choose, for example, the documents folder, the desktop folder, etc. The steps are the following:

We open the Finder app on our Mac.

In the Finder menu we choose Preferences.

We enter the General tab.

In The new Finder windows they show: we choose from among the options that are offered to us or we touch another to select any system folder.

Once we have closed the Finder preferences, all new windows, or tabs, that we open from Finder will show the folder that we have just chosen.

How to customize the sidebar

The Finder sidebar is another very important point of the application. From this we can access the files and folders of our system comfortably and efficiently, so showing exactly the items that matter to us is essential. We can add or hide the different elements.

For remove shortcuts from sidebar just drag them out of it while holding down the Command (⌘) key. Let’s consider waiting about a second before releasing the element, doing so, we will see how it disappears from the bar.

In some sections, especially Favorites or iCloud, we can reorder items. To do this we will simply click on them and drag and drop them to the new position.

Finally, we can add items to the bar. In this case, the steps are:

We open the Finder app on our Mac.

In the Finder menu we choose Preferences.

We enter the Sidebar tab.

We tick the elements that we want to appear.

As we see, Finder offers us many customization options. These are surely the main ones so that we can have our favorite file management app to our liking.