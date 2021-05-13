A couple of ‘influencers’ reject the adoption of a baby because they cannot show it on social networks

Nikki and Dan Phillippi are a couple and, also, youtubers and influencers. Followed by more than 1.2 million subscribers, they are now making headlines for a twist in their attempt to adopt a baby in Thailand, a process in which they had also made their followers participate in the networks.

They were promised very happy, but, what they did not count on, was that the Asian country imposed a rule on them that, in the end, made them give up the idea of adoption, as they themselves communicated in a video dating from 2018, but which has become viral again these days thanks to the fact that various media have rescued the story.

According to The Mirror, the institution that would give the child up for adoption told them that, “After picking up your child, it is already your child, but you are not allowed to talk about them or share images, photos, videos, anything about them on the internet for a year”.

For that reason, and only for that, according to the couple themselves, they have given up on completing the process. “We are no longer adopting from Thailand”Nikki and Dan posted in a video on YouTube. “Change of plans. We are not going to adopt in Thailand anymore! We wanted to give you another update today as it is great news … I hope you understand. We greatly appreciate your support!” They wrote in the description of the clip in the who, at length, give their explanations regarding their decision.

“After picking up your son, he is your son, but you cannot talk about him or share images, photos, videos or anything about him on the Internet,” they allege. “What are we going to do? Maybe we could deal with it for a year? The shame is that Nikki has a YouTube channel and we share a lot out there.”, is your explanation.

The video, from 2018, and what has gone viral again in recent days after being rescued by various media and published on Reddit, has caused outrage on the networks. There dozens of users they have harshly criticized the couple for this decision.

Currently Nikki and Dan Phillippi they have a son named Logan.