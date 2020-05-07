Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Classic games are timeless and constantly give something to talk about because there are users who continue to play them and find ways to beat their records. That is the case of a couple of experts who set out to impose a new world brand on the Mario Bros. game, and they did it with the highest difficulty conditions.

The 2 players who achieved this achievement are Steven Kleisath (Luigi) and Stephen Boyer (Mario), who decided to play in 2-player mode and cooperatively the arcade classic Mario Bros., which debuted in 1983 for arcades. After a successful game of just under 70 minutes, the 2 players managed to break the 1.2 million point mark, a surprising mark that is very difficult to achieve even under normal playing conditions.

As you can imagine, these 2 players are experts in this classic and both are current record holders in Mario Bros. Kleisath has the highest score in the arcade version (5,424,920 points), while Boyer holds the record in the version emulated by WolfMame medium, in which he has scored 4,260,210 points.

The experts played with high difficulty and at a distance

To make the challenge more complicated, these 2 masters in Mario Bros. agreed to pass the title with the restrictions Ultimate Hardest No POW Doubles. This means that they would play in cooperative mode (which makes it very complicated), that they would not use the POW blocks (which eliminate enemies on the screen) and that when one loses his last life, the other player must finish the game. In the end, Kleisath and Boyer managed to reach the 1,280,550 point mark together, the first (Luigi) got 948,080 points, while the second (Mario) generated 332,470 points. Something interesting is that Mario managed to survive with a long life and during that period both managed to collect 734,100 points, a mark that apparently no one has reached in these conditions.

If you think that all this is simple, we inform you that apart from this game, although it was played cooperatively, it was carried out remotely, via the Internet, through the MAME emulator, which recently received support for online gaming. line (MAMEhub). This was decided by the 2 players due to the contingencies of the coronavirus and because no one has a Nintendo Switch to play this title online through the catalog of free titles from Nintendo Switch Online. However, Kleisath says that once the health emergency passes, both plan to try to do a marathon of the Japanese version of the game at a convention or expo, according to Kotaku.

Mario Bros. is the title with which the Mario brothers debuted and reached arcades in 1983, but then debuted in more systems. This series then took a different direction with Super Mario Bros., which laid the foundation for the iconic Nintendo franchise.

