A couple died when their motorcycle hit a truck in Brooklyn



Motorcycle boom in NYC.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

A man and a woman died in a motorcycle accident with a truck in Brooklyn (NYC), reported the police.

The crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Friday as the 37-year-old was riding his motorcycle north on Rodgers Avenue in Crown Heights with a woman in the back.

In a moment, the motorized attempted to pass a box truck near Bergen Street, struck a parked car and collided with the original truck.

The woman, whose age and name were not immediately known, died at the scene, according to police. The driver, whose name was also not released, was rushed to Interfaith Medical Center but could not be saved, the New York Post reported.

With fewer cars on the asphalt during the pandemic, the streets of NYC became a terrain of speeding and recklessness, according to statistics from a recent report by the Manhattan Institute.

In addition, Extended outdoor restaurants in the name of social distancing they have generated more improvisation in the already narrow spaces shared with pedestrians, riders, garbage bags and vehicles.

But cars are not the only threat: also since the pandemic there are more riders – delivery men and walkers – on the streets, and not all of them are legal. The rental and purchase of motorcycles and bicycles has been experiencing a boom in the city for some time, and many of its users disrespect the traffic lights and the direction of the roads and, in addition, have taken the sidewalks, threatening pedestrians even more.