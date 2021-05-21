A couple denounces that the hospital gives them a dead rat instead of the baby

To the tragedy of the death of your baby after delivery, some parents have had to add an unpleasant surprise: When they were about to bury the body, they realized that the hospital had changed the body of the baby for that of a giant rat.

The events occurred on May 13 in the Colombian city of Tuluá. According to the local press, the woman arrived at the Tomás Uribe hospital with problems in her late pregnancy, because “I didn’t feel the baby.”

Upon reviewing it, the doctors realized that the the baby’s heart rate was very low, for which they subjected her to treatment to accelerate the delivery.

The woman finally gave birth on Saturday, She claims that at one point the child was carried in a crib that was placed next to her bed, but due to the state she was in after giving birth, she could only briefly see the body of the baby.

The mother fell asleep, and when she woke up hours later, she was told that the baby had died and they had taken her to the hospital morgue.

“A cooler” with a rat

The next day, Sunday, the father of the minor, Daniel Jaramillo, began to do the procedure to take the body to the funeral home. The man claims that they gave him “a cooler” where the body was supposed to be, they took it to the funeral home.

In the wake room, an official began the procedure to transfer the baby’s body to a coffin. The presence of the father, opened the refrigerator, inside which was a bag with the data of the baby.

The surprise came when that bag was opened. “Unfortunately, what was inside was a rat “the father told the Pibe Noticias channel. “It looked like a possum.”

“They didn’t want to believe me”

“When I approached the hospital to complain, people did not want to believe meThey thought it was my theater, “continues the father.” I told them to check it with their own eyes, so that they would see that I was telling the truth. “

Afterwards, the hospital staff claimed that they were going to look for her daughter’s body, without being found to date. In fact, the medical center has published on its Facebook account in which it regrets the events and affirms that the necessary investigations are being carried out to clarify what happened.

Speaking to the media, the father has said that the mother is very affected by the events, and has demanded psychological help for her.

“All I ask is that justice be done and that my daughter’s body appears, dead or alive, is the only thing I want, nothing more, “said the father.