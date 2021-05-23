A country without hatred | Opinion of Omar Anguita

A few days ago we commemorated the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. And I say we commemorate, and we don’t celebrate, because we still have a lot to do. An arduous task that I share with colleagues because I empathize with the testimony of many who have died of fear when opening up with their family or when going with their partner by the hand, who have felt the prison of being born in a body that was not his, who have been insulted and attacked for simply being the way they want to be.

I recognize myself as privileged, while others suffered injustice, hatred and rejection. However, I am a socialist and as such I deeply reject inequalities. All the social advances that have improved our coexistence and our democracy they have a socialist stamp and signature; It was a government of the socialist party that promoted same-sex marriage, which made it possible for transsexuals to change their names in the Civil Registry without having to undergo a surgical operation. Who has always held the banner of equality and fraternity, who is seamlessly committed to the fight against discrimination that feeds on hatred.

Hatred was the great pandemic of the 20th century, leaving a trail of millions of deaths throughout Europe, hundreds of thousands in our country. Unfortunately, that hatred against the different has never completely disappeared in SpainWhat’s more, lately we see it greening. We were able to verify this recently with that infamous poster pointing to unaccompanied foreign minors.

History reminds us that we must not be naive, that we must not whitewash anything or anyone. On the contrary, we have to corner hate with all our might in order to build an egalitarian society and united in its diversity. Defending our rights and expanding our freedoms, in the plural. Because when freedom is conjugated in the plural, it belongs to all of us.

And yes, I speak of freedom. I refuse to let them appropriate that word and end up misrepresenting its meaning. Socialists know firsthand what freedom is and how it is lived in its absence, what the dictatorship and the fight against terrorism meant. At this point, now, we must continue to defend the right to live freely, without hatred. Without leaving behind anyone who feels oppressed.

Fernández de los Ríos spoke of freedom to be free, which in the current context would be the freedom to love whoever you want, to break with machismo, to build a home after a migratory process, to be, to be, to exist. For everyone, always, irrevocably. To achieve a future in equality and freedom, a present of struggle is imposed. Without taking a single step back, facing each and every one of the challenges that lie ahead, especially young people.

Young people are often the target of criticism, we are branded as irresponsible, as labile. There are those who take advantage to endorse young people labels of uncivil and immature behaviors, like the bottles. But we must not forget that young people have first embraced those causes that have ended up becoming basic challenges for all of us. Young people are the engine of social change, the strongest tool to stop hatred.

We are capable of giving the best of ourselves to build together a present with an ambition for the future. We can show all those cynics who believe that we do not commit to anything or that we live on a whim, that they are very wrong. That there is great strength in us. That we know how to communicate, that we know how to organize ourselves and that we know how to act jointly and globally with many other young people.

We have been the young people who have pulled this car, who said that up to here, enough is enough. We are an open and sensitive collective, willing to give the best of ourselves, because we have committed ourselves to everything that is worth fighting for.

And there is no nobler cause than to make the lives of others better. That is why we must fully dedicate ourselves to creating a better country. Where nobody is singled out for their looks or sexual orientation. Where we live in peace and in harmony with the environment. Where all citizens feel cared for. A diverse, tolerant country of all colors. In which we all fit. In which our flag is that of the dignity of all people. A happy country without hatred.