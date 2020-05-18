The Spanish Flu epidemic – a virus similar to A1H1 – 100 years ago in Europe, caused the death of 39 million people, equivalent to 2% of the world population that today would be 150 million. Among them, Max Weber and Frederick Trump, grandfather of the President of the United States, died and infected President Woodrow Wilson at the crucial moment of the World War I peace talks in Paris in a way “violent”, as a memorandum described. secrecy of the White House, which impacted on the Versailles Treaty negotiations that imposed extremely harsh terms on Germany, which eventually led to World War II.

The Great Influenza Pandemic, as it is also known, had three waves. The first was during the spring of 1918; the second and most lethal, from September of that year to January of 1919, and the third of February of that year until December, although some countries still had cases in 1920. Outbreaks, as explained in detail in a recent paper by Professor Robert Barro, from Harvard University, and Ph.D. José Ursúa and Joanna Weng, coincide with the massive and congested movement of troops in trucks throughout various countries. Additionally, as has happened in the current COVID-19 pandemic, the more advanced economies had greater mobility and interactions, which accelerated the speed of contagion.

This work does not focus on the disease itself, but on the macroeconomic disaster caused by the mortality rate of the Spanish Flu and the probable consequences that COVID-19 will have. The highest mortality rate occurred through soldiers from the old British colonies (India, the largest, with 43% of deaths), also associated with its high population. Still, the United States recorded 550,000 deaths. The mortality rate in the infected population was 6% – four points less than the current rate in Mexico for the coronavirus – and the real decline per capita was 10% or more of the Gross National Product, coupled with a global economic dislocation .

“The implications of our findings from the Great Epidemic of Influenza for the current coronavirus epidemic are troubling,” said Barro. “Although those results for the coronavirus are only possibilities, corresponding to the worst of the plausible scenarios, the great potential for loss of life and economic activity justifies disbursements to try to limit the damage. However, extreme mitigation efforts such as the massive cancellation of trips, meetings and large events will contribute to depressing economic activity. ”

Without going into the details of the measures that have to be taken for economic and social reactivation, the light it sheds with the three waves of the Spanish Flu clearly warns that there can be no reopening without extreme care, due to the lessons left by the rate of mortality and its impact on the economy. The dilemma of caring for health and the economy has been hotly debated around the world, starting with tremendous caution and gradual, stringent measures to restore normalcy. As pointed out in this space last week, all nations have waited for the number of infections and deaths to go down to begin this process, unlike Mexico, which today resumes full activities in 324 municipalities in 14 states that, According to the government, they do not have contagion, nor do those with whom it adjoins.

Unlike what happens in the world, this reopening will begin without protocols or labor safety measures, where the federal government surrendered and transferred a responsibility where it must have actively participated as harmonizer and regulator, to states and municipalities, along with companies. The federal government leaves the country to its fate, focused on satisfying the wishes of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Yesterday, the last sample button: the government of Mexico City began the construction of the Bosque de Chapultepec Cultural Complex, a “priority work” of the president.

The country is adrift in terms of the responsibility that the President would have to fulfill, in accordance with article 87 of the Constitution, to look “in everything for the good and prosperity of the Union”, which he seems not to do. It is not even a matter of discussing whether his national project is good or bad, but of demanding from López Obrador what are the foundations on which he makes the decisions, which are contrary to his legal responsibility. For example, what is the relevance of building this cultural complex right now? Or what was the reason for canceling the possibility of having clean energy, which will have a negative impact on the consumer?

This will not be answered with reasons, but as usual, with insults and threats. And with justifications, as in the pamphlet that he wrote in his “free time”, in the midst of a growing pandemic and an outdated economy, about his “new economic policy”, which is merely a reiteration of what has been said for years, with its phobias and fixings. Its novelties smell of naphthalene. “This is the product of reflection and also of experience,” he said in the face of eventual criticism. “They are not occurrences.” Unfortunately he is right. They are not occurrences; he is determined to ideologically confront the two crises that lie before him.

Words and politicking against realities. Barro showed the macroeconomic disaster of the Spanish Flu with a sense of warning. López Obrador, as with everything that he does not accept by not thinking about it, will ignore it. The pandemic will last a long time and the possibility of a flare-up is latent, his tsar against the coronavirus, deputy secretary Hugo López-Gatell, warned. But the president is in his business. Sadly for the country, it does not give him for more.