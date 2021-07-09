A cosmic patron organized a huge ancient cemetery

07/09/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Scientists have applied a cosmological tool to archeology for the first time and discovered that a thousand-year-old graveyard is organized in the same way as the galaxies of the universe.

Tombs deposited over generations in eastern Sudan have created organizational patterns that resemble those that govern the distribution of galaxies, according to a new study that combined fieldwork, historical data, cosmological tools and remote sensing technologies. .

The tombs are in the mountainous region of Kessala, located near Sudan’s border with Eritrea: it is home to thousands of towering funerary monuments that are part of the landscape.

In an article published in PLOS ONE, the authors of this research, led by Stefano Costanzo, from the University of Naples, point out that this wide scene of funerary monuments corresponds to different times and cultures, which adds confusion to its unique distribution.

The University of Naples La Oriental has reconstructed the history of the region from 6,000 BC to 1500 AD and notes that the origin of the eastern Sudanese tombs is still uncertain.

The region was inhabited by a semi-nomadic people called Beja for at least 2,000 years and is populated with tombs known as qubbas, a term that in the Pan-Arab world refers to Islamic tombs and shrines.

More than 10,000 monumentsUsing satellite imagery, the researchers analyzed an area of ​​4,000 square kilometers and discovered more than 10,000 funerary monuments scattered throughout the region, many more than estimated in previous research.

However, that first approximation did not allow us to delve much into the nature of that enormous funerary landscape, because archaeologically it has not been much analyzed.

Without archaeological data to complete the perspective offered by the satellites, the researchers turned to a cosmological tool, known as the Neyman-Scott cluster process, designed to study the spatial patterns of stars and galaxies, to analyze the distribution of burial mounds.

The first thing they discovered was that the tombs were not randomly distributed, but followed patterns similar to those that appear in the universe when the position of galaxies is analyzed.

They observed that there were nuclear monuments that acted as invisible centers of gravity around which other burial mounds have been located, something that did not fit a conventional topological analysis.

Funerary CosmogonyThe cosmological tool revealed a cosmogony of burials, made up of central burial mounds around which minor monuments were located, reflecting a landscape similar to that shown by galaxies.

The researchers surmise that the central burial mounds contain older and more culturally important tombs, surrounded in turn by younger tombs that radiate away from them, in the same way that stars do in galactic discs.

Like the thousands of burial mounds at Kassala, galaxies are often found in the universe in the company of other galaxies gathered in groups, just as galaxy clusters are grouped into superclusters, separated from each other by spaces of tens of millions of light years. supposedly empty.

Galactic structureThe authors explain in this regard that considering these monuments as realizations of clusters similar to those of galaxies, composed of descending points that revolve around the parents, allowed them a better understanding of their spatial organization, regardless of their chronology and shape.

Thanks to this cosmological approach, the researchers were able to formulate new hypotheses about the genesis of the burial mounds and their role within the burial landscape.

In addition to completing the satellite data with the cosmological model, the researchers also turned to historical sources that describe the groups that inhabited the region in the last 3,000 years.

In this way they were able to conclude that the central groups of burial mounds are, probably, tribal or family cemeteries of the Beja people, around which other opportunist tombs grew around, which took advantage of the construction materials present in the area.

Finally, they were also able to determine that Islamic monuments were in turn situated around much older ones, probably belonging to ancient pan-African traditions.

Together, they give the funerary landscape a galactic perspective that would be related to the culture of the different generations, pan-African and Islamic, that inhabited Kassala for millennia, sharing, probably without knowing it, the same cosmic pattern that they left reflected in a desert until now almost forgotten by archeology.

ReferenceCreating the funerary landscape of Eastern Sudan. Stefano Costanzo et al. PLOS ONE, July 7, 2021. DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0253511

Top photo: Views of the qubbas dispersal landscape around the Jebel Maman in Kassala, Sudan. Credit: Stefano Costanzo.