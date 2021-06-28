A cosmic hand propelled by a pulsar zips through the universe

06/28/2021 at 12:04 PM CEST

Astronomers at North Carolina State University, in the United States, have discovered a cosmic structure in the shape of a hand that travels at around 14 million kilometers per hour through the cosmos: the nebula of energetic particles and X-ray emitters is powered by a pulsar. The discovery was made using data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory.

As explained in a press release, the light from the supernova explosion that gave rise to the pulsar reached Earth about 1,700 years ago. After originating from the supernova, the pulsar popped a bubble of energetic particles, creating an X-ray emitting nebula.

A press it is a neutron star that rotates on itself, endowed with a powerful magnetic field. Pulsars, which regularly emit pulses of radiation, are formed from the explosion of a massive star: it is the stellar event known as supernova. The outbreak occurs after the death of the massive star, which must have between 4 and 8 times the mass of the Sun.

The movements of the structure

The enigmatic “cosmic hand” is made up of various sections, which make up a large structure. Along with the energy nebula that drives the pulsar and emits the X-rays detected by Chandra, the remains of the star that exploded during the supernova move, while the energy also acts and influences shock wave from said explosion.

The movements of the entire structure have caused changes in its shape, which observations accurately detect over the years. For example, the collision of the supernova debris against a huge wall of gas, which slows down the “journey” of the colossal cosmic hand. Although its speed may seem amazing, the researchers believe that it had to be much greater to move to where it is currently.

To get an idea of ​​the magnitude of this formation, we can take into account that the nebula that emits the X-rays is 150 light years in diameter. This means that light, which travels at an immeasurable speed for conventional human understanding, takes 150 years to get from one end of the structure to the other.

Decreasing speed

Astronomers believe that the displacement of the structure must have at some point reached a speed of almost 50 million kilometers per hour. However, the speed was reduced as the debris of the supernova collided with the wall of gas mentioned previously. Because of this, the gigantic hand propelled by the pulsar is now moving at a slower speed, around 14 million kilometers per hour.

The astronomers explained in the study accompanying these observations, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, that the supernova debris is made up of clumps of magnesium and neon. According to scientific estimates, these clusters would have been created in the massive star before its explosion. In addition, they believe that the structure that has formed from the remains of the supernova is one of the youngest of its kind in the Milky Way.

The findings, which collect 14 years of observations, will serve to delve into the origin and behavior of these strange structures in the cosmos, while providing more details on the influence of supernovae and pulsars on cosmic dynamics.

Reference

Photo: The image shows the huge structure in the form of a “cosmic hand”, composed of the remains of the supernova and the energy nebula propelled by the pulsar. Credit: NASA / SAO / NCSU / Borkowski et al.

Video: Chandra X-ray Observatory on YouTube.