A corridor of the wolf with Europe and 350 herds in Spain, Government objectives

03/26/2021 at 10:09 CET

Extending the Iberian wolf populations to the east and south of the Iberian Peninsula, reaching the goal of 350 packs throughout the country by 2030 and creating a wolf corridor that connects Spain with Europe are some of the points included in the draft of the strategy for the conservation and management of the wolf of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco).

In the document, Teresa Ribera’s ministry is committed to starting by favoring the establishment of herds in the current peripheral distribution areas, especially in its eastern and central flank (provinces of Álava, Vizcaya, La Rioja, Burgos, Soria, Guadalajara and Madrid) , as reported by the Efe agency.

To do this, he defends “Reinforced measures & rdquor; wolf monitoring and surveillance, implementation of actions for the protection of livestock and coercive actions of activities related to the illegal persecution of the species.

The creation of the ecological corridor with other European countries has the purpose of “avoiding the genetic isolation of the Spanish wolf populations & rdquor ;.

Quantitatively, the dossier speaks of increase between 10 and 20% by 2030 the current distribution area of the species, in areas where conflict with livestock uses “is scarce and there is sufficient and adequate habitat, encouraging and promoting the appropriate measures for it.”

Specifically, the goal is for Spain to have 350 herds in 2030.

Wolf-livestock coexistence

Regarding wolf-livestock coexistence, the ministerial draft highlights on several occasions the need for compensation to livestock farmers affected by attacks to be “linked and conditioned to the prior application of preventive measures & rdquor ;.

Among those measures, remember that the “most used & rdquor; in Spain, which “have proven their validity on multiple occasions & rdquor ;, are the use of Mastiff dogs, electric fences and shepherds as well as fixed fences.

To these methods, according to the dossier, we must add the hiring of shepherds so that the cattle “are accompanied most of the time & rdquor ;.

In addition, it proposes the creation of a national registry of wolf damage files, the development of common guidelines for the control of specimens and the development of applied research on prevention techniques.

In any case, the Ministry sees fit to carry out a specific study in each livestock farm to find out what their specific needs are.

Grants

The intention of Miteco is to establish this line of subsidies with the assistance of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA).

The autonomous communities would control the “good practices required for payment & rdquor; from the same.

For the assessment of the damage caused by wolf attacks on livestock, they are committed to the fact that technical specialists from Miteco and the autonomous communities are those who carry them out and with the requirement that specialists come to the area “in less than 36 hours”.

The collection of the aid would have to be made in a period of less than four weeks and otherwise default interest will be recognized.

Regarding wolf management, it includes the replacement of hunting use by monitoring measures and, where appropriate, population control when appropriate in compliance with the applicable protection legislation.

The draft also includes the requirement to pursue and reduce, “to irrelevant levels & rdquor ;, the“ illegal & rdquor; of the wolf, especially from shooting, illegal cheating and poisoning.

The strategy addresses issues of disclosure and knowledge of the species in society and proposes to establish “homogeneous & rdquor; of communication and management between departments competent in agriculture and environment to “lessen the polarization between opposing social sectors & rdquor ;.

In addition, the creation of a “style book & rdquor; or “code of ethics & rdquor; on communication of news and information about the wolf, which “avoids the intentional misrepresentation of facts and misinterpretations by different social sectors & rdquor ;.

In the field of social participation, it includes the need to establish a sectoral dialogue table about the wolf with naturalists, professional livestock NGOs, technical staff, town councils, the science sector, administrations, hunters or tourism professionals.

The Ministry intends that the validity of this strategy be “indefinite & rdquor ;, with updates“ every ten years & rdquor ;, and recommends its application “in full since its approval by the Sectoral Conference on the Environment & rdquor ;.

The agrarian organizations Asaja, COAG and UPA have already asked Miteco to withdraw this draft and have demanded the opening of a dialogue process.

They have shown their “Resounding rejection & rdquor; To the text and come “intolerable & rdquor; to “try to legislate & rdquor; on the livestock sector and rural areas “without counting the main affected parties & rdquor ;.

