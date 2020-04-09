The peculiar event occurred in the Beraun neighborhood, in Guipúzcoa, this morning

The video, which has been made immediately viral, looks like a scene taken from GTA

A man has hit a wall on a dead end in the Beraun neighborhood in Guipúzcoa. The Police have come to the scene and the driver, finding himself cornered, has tried to attack the authorities’ car and destroying several of the vehicles that were parked on the street along the way, to the amazement of the neighbors.

It is a scene more typical of the video game Grand Theft Auto, but it has actually happened this morning in the Basque Country. The video begins with the story of a neighbor, who tells that the man in the offending car and the protagonist of the story has hit a wall on a dead end.

The municipal police come to the place and since then, the situation has gone from bad to worse. The driver, who has his car right in front of the Police, instead of leaving the vehicle, reverses to hit the one of the authorities. Luckily, the two officers in the car had already left the vehicle to try to speak to the offender.

But the thing does not end there, because the individual continues without following the indications of the agents, who force him to get out of the car, and decides to move away and ‘take a run’ to give two more impacts to reverse the police car.

Another security forces car arrives on the scene, camouflaged and with the plainclothes officers, to block the man’s exit and corner him. One of these new officers leaves and approaches the man’s window to try to arrest him, but the protagonist of the video drags him away, as more and more police officers from the Ertzaintza come to the scene.

The next step for the Police is to try to break the windows of the vehicle with their batons. The climax comes with the offending driver turning his car around to ram, this time head-on and with more force, once again into the police car. Then the driver, who was wearing a shirt -practice punishable in the Traffic Code-, was completely cornered and got out of the car. The agents arrested him on the spot.

The video, which you can see below, went viral when hundreds of tweeters began to share it, ensuring that it could perfectly be the trailer for the sixth installment of the Grand Theft Auto video game, in which scenes like this are the daily bread.

2/2 People are starting to lose their minds very seriously. This has just happened right now in my town. I upload it in 2 parts since twitter does not let me upload it whole #COVID ー 19 # Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/G2bB0E0DOV – Xabi New York ⏃ (@XabiNewYork) April 8, 2020

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.