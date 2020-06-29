Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods teamed up in 2014 to form The New Day faction. Together, the team shares eight reigns with the tag team championship. Currently Big E and Kofi Kingston are the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, winning the titles in April when Big E won a triple threat.

Big E remembers how a policeman pointed his gun at him

The new day member spoke to Sports Bubble some time ago. On the show, he talked about The Undertaker retreat, the #SpeakingOut movement, and wrestling in general. During the interview, Big E talked about the moment he knelt on WWE SmackDown and recalled a terrifying incident that took place when he was a young college boy.

“They arrested me, I never had problems, I never had problems with the law, but being in college. We had a youth leadership group and program, we all played college football in Iowa and someone said we had a gun in the car and called the police and we did not have a gun in the car, but they stopped us. A policeman pointed a gun at me. And who knows how I could have gone. I had a gun, a few inches from my face and did nothing wrong. And this happens over and over again. So for us it is very frustrating. It is very sad. And, I found the George Floyd News really weighed heavily on me and something that was, was at the forefront of my mind for days and days, for a week, I’m thinking about it. And for me, I felt a little hopeless, but I didn’t want to use my anger and frustration and do nothing. I wanted to at least have a conversation and it’s been nice, man. ” (h / t Wrestling Inc)

Big E is one of the most talented superstars in WWE right now. The Big Show has talked about Big E’s capabilities, and wants to see the New Day member stab have a solo thrust. Daniel Bryan has also stated that Big E is underused and I would love to work with him in the future.

