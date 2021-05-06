A cooperative network saves the trees

05/06/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

According to new research by scientists from universities in the UK, Germany, France and Mexico, trees can work together to form resource sharing networks, helping the group collectively overcome environmental challenges.

The researchers discovered the process by studying how mangroves form root graft networks in a Mexican coastal lagoon to share resources. These are physical connections between the roots of different trees, through which they can exchange mineral nutrients, carbon and water.

According to a press release from the University of Glasgow, one of the academic institutions that were part of this international study, different previous investigations have been carried out that confirm how trees with less access to sunlight manage to survive through resources obtained from other specimens, using root grafts as a means of communication.

However, most of these studies are confined to neighboring trees or located in contiguous areas. There is little information on the formation of extensive root graft networks, because their study requires excavation work and environmental mapping that consume great costs of time and money.

Cooperative mangroves

But the new research has overcome this limitation, using more efficient, faster and cheaper technology: They used a stretch of steel tubing and a Doppler heart monitor to map the root grafts. The works were carried out in the mangroves of the La Mancha lagoon, in Mexico.

The species that dominates this place is the black mangrove, a coastal variety that is sustained by shallow roots. The region is ideal to study this exchange process, taking into account the scarce availability of resources for plant life.

Mangroves are located in tropical or subtropical areas, consisting of trees with strong tolerance to salinity. These biomes are usually located near water courses, presenting characteristics of great importance for biodiversity and environmental balance.

The new study succeeded in verifying that mangrove trees produce extensive exchange networks, motivated by the stress generated by abrupt changes in salinity cycles.

For example, they found that more than 75 percent of the tallest trees had root grafts “connected” to the mangrove network. In addition, they verified that in most cases the grafted trees were taller than those not endowed with grafts.

The ingenious method that allowed the scientists to map the vast area included a piece of metal pipe to cut through the sediment and gain access to the roots. In addition, with a Doppler ultrasound monitor integrated into the tree stems, they were able to amplify the signals, determining the roots that corresponded to each tree.

Cooperation and competition

These resource exchange networks show that the cooperative systems present in nature allow the different species to overcome together the problems that environmental changes and human action offer them.

More than 200 plant varieties have developed the same networking capacity, which would be a great contribution to the resilience of forests in the face of environmental problems and unsustainable forest exploitation.

However, competition is also part of the game: other studies have shown that in certain contexts trees compete for resources. It is clear that there are no perfect families, even among the trees.

Reference

