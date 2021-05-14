A convertible corvette will set the pace of 2021 indy 500

Last year, the race of the Indianapolis 500 had to be postponed until August because of Covid-19 . That day, a Chevrolet corvette stingray

Red led the grid as a safety officer car. This year, and for the second time in a row, a Corvette will be at the forefront of the grid. But it will be a 2021 Corvette convertible that will officially accompany the competitors of the event, scheduled for May 30. It is the first convertible Corvette to officiate the race

“It’s a privilege every time we’re invited to set the pace for the Indianapolis 500,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet vice president of marketing. “We are confident that the Corvette Stingray Convertible will cause a sensation with all fans as it leads the race group. From the car paint to the special decals, we showcase the best of Chevrolet for the fans. “Chevrolet’s presence in the Indy 500 is due to an exclusive contract between the manufacturer and the organization

This Corvette will be the pace car of the Indianapolis 500 this year

. As expected the premiere of Corvette Z06

The race has traditionally been held around Memorial Day. In 1974 it was determined that it would be celebrated on the Sunday of the weekend that coincides with that holiday.