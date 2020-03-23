A Contracorriente Films reinforces its upcoming releases with the ” Virtual Cinema Hall ”

Given the temporary closing of the cinemas and the uncertainty about its reopening date, A Contracorriente Films has decided not to alter the schedule of its upcoming releases and ensure its online accessibility to any viewer who wants to see the films at home.

Therefore ‘Vivarium‘from April 8,’The joy of little things‘starting April 10, and’The Saint-Denis teachers‘, from April 17, as well as the new premiere of the Art Season 2019-2020, ‘Passion in art’, from April 6, will be seen not only in those rooms that may be open on those dates, but also, in the coming months, through the salavirtualdecine.com application and from digital platforms.

A Contracorriente Films, in collaboration with as many rooms and exhibition circuits that decide to join the initiative, will make the platform salavirtualdecine.com available to the viewer, a space created so that the public can use their mobile devices, Smart TV and online, to watch theatrical releases scheduled to premiere in mainstream movie theaters, whose level of activity is unpredictable in the coming weeks.

The platform, specifically enabled to host premiere films in cinemas, aims to become a service to the viewer who in the coming weeks will have greater difficulties or even inability to access a cinema in their city. The platform aims to become an authentic virtual theater for the most recent cinema and its participation has been proposed to the different rooms, chains and exhibition circuits that operate in Spain.

Regular moviegoers who join will be invited to watch the latest movies on the platform, at least as long as theaters are closed. A Contracorriente Films is currently negotiating with all the circuits its possible adherence to this initiative.

On this platform and in parallel to the rooms that may have been opened, viewers will be able to access the next four premieres mentioned at the normal cinema entry price, 6.95 euros. In this way, the viewer will have the opportunity to see the next film premieres directly from their televisions, computers, tablets or mobile phones without having to leave their homes, given the confinement situation recommended at this time by the authorities of our country.

The platform has its own App for Smart TV devices (LG, Samsung and Android TV for Sony, Philips and other brands), IOS (with AirPlay), Android (with Chromecast) and AppleTV. Users can enjoy the rented movie for 72 hours and up to 4 different devices.

On the other hand, in addition to the premiere in the movie theaters that may be open and in the virtual cinema, the films can be seen from the day of the premiere through digital platforms such as those of Movistar +, Vodafone and Rakuten TV.

‘Passion in art’ is the new documentary film directed by Phil Grabsky, director and producer of other great titles such as “Me, Claude Monet”, “Degas. Passion for perfection” or “Young Picasso”. Produced by Exhibition on Screen, the film explores Easter as depicted in art, from the early Christian era to the present day.

The event about the death and resurrection of Christ has dominated western culture for the past 2000 years. This is possibly the most significant historical moment of all time, as related by the Gospels, and also the motif most represented by the great artists of history.

‘Passion in art’ offers a fascinating exploration of ambition, pain, suffering, and glory in this historical fact. He examines closely the relationship between art and its ability to tell the human chronicle, wondering what it means to be human, to suffer and to die.

Filmed in Israel, the United States and Europe, this moving film tells not only the best story ever told, but possibly the best story ever painted. A narrative that reveals a lot about the annals of civilization and, therefore, the history of all of us.

‘Vivarium‘is the second feature film directed by Lorcan Finnegan (‘ Without Name ‘). With a script signed by the director himself, the film was presented at the Cannes Festival Critics ‘Week, and it stars Jesse Eisenberg (‘ The Social Network ‘), Imogen Poots (‘ Green Room ‘) and Jonathan Aris (‘ Sherlock ‘). The movie will open on Wednesday April 8.

The film has been presented at various festivals, including the Sitges Festival, where actress Imogen Poots won the Best Actress award, as well as at the Fancine Mlaga Festival. He also went to the Madrid Nocturna, the San Sebastin Horror and Fantasy Film Week and the Molins de Rei Horror Film Festival.

In ‘Vivarium‘, a young couple is considering the purchase of their first home. To do this, they visit a real estate agency where they are greeted by a strange sales agent, who accompanies them to a new, mysterious and peculiar urbanization to show them a single-family home. There they are caught in a labyrinthine and surreal nightmare.

Sherlock Films brand new ‘The joy of little things‘, directed by Daniele Luchetti, responsible for films like’ Tomorrow Happen ‘,’ The voice of his master ‘,’ La nostra vita ‘and’ My brother is an only child ‘. The film is based on the acclaimed novels “Moments of inadvertent happiness” and “Moments of inadvertent unhappiness” by Francesco Piccolo, published in our country by Editorial Anagrama. The film will be released in Spain on April 10.

‘The joy of little things‘is a comedy of fantastic elements that plays with the idea of ​​life after death, in the vein of classics like’ Heaven Can Wait ‘. It stars the Italian comedian Pierfrancesco Diliberto (‘The mafia only kills in summer’), popularly known as Pif, along with singer Thony and veteran actor Renato Carpentieri (‘La tenerezza’).

‘The Saint-Denis teachers‘is the second film written and directed by Medhi Idir and Grand Corps Malade after’ Patients’ and will be released in our country on April 17.

‘The Saint-Denis teachers‘was the winner of the Cinfilos del Futuro award of the 16th edition of the Seville Festival awarded by the festival’s young audience, with a score of 4.44 out of 5. At its French premiere by Gaumont the film has exceeded 1.8 million viewers.

The film, based on the own experiences of its directors, stars the winner of a Csar for Best New Actress Zita Hanrot (‘Fatima’) along with Alban Ivanov (‘C’est la vie!’, ‘El gran bao ‘), Moussa Mansal (‘ Colt 45 ‘), Soufiane Guerrab (‘ Patients’) and the debutant Liam Pierron, among others. The latter was one of the nominees for Best New Actor in the 2020 Csar Awards thanks to his performance in the film.

