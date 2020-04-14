To Contracorriente Films distribute in our country ‘Penguin Bloom’, a movie directed by Glendyn Ivin (‘Last Ride’) starring Naomi Watts (‘The Loudest Voice’), Andrew Lincoln (‘The Walking Dead’) and the two-time Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver (‘The Good Side of the things’, ‘Animal Kingdom’).

Bruna Papandrea (‘Wild soul’ and ‘Big Little Lies’) produces through her Made Up Stories this story of overcoming based on real events collected in the best seller by Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor Greive, published in Spain by Plaza & Jans under the full title of ‘Penguin Bloom: The extraordinary story of the bird that saved our family’.

‘Penguin Bloom’ tells the story of Sam Bloom, a young mother who lives happily with her husband and three children. However one day an accident leaves her paralyzed. As she and her family struggle to adapt to their new situation, an unlikely ally appears in their lives in the form of a wounded bird called Penguin because of the color of its plumage. The arrival of this animal is a welcome distraction for the Bloom family and will finally make a big difference to Sam, teaching her to live again.

A Contracorriente Films brand new ‘Penguin Bloom’ in Spanish theaters in early 2021.