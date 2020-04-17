A Contracorriente Films brand new ‘Cus and Mike’ in the cinemas of our country. The film is directed and written by Nick Cassavetes, director of such well-known titles as ‘Noa’s Diary’ or ‘John Q’, who this time brings to the big screen the story of one of the most important characters in the world of boxing: Mike Tyson.

Based on Montieth Illingworth’s novel “Mike Tyson: Money, Myth and Betrayal,” the film stars Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins, who plays coach Cus D’Amato, a key figure in the young boxer’s success.

‘Cus and Mike’, co-written by Ron Shelton, director of sports-themed films like ‘Tin Cup’ or ‘Durham’s Buffaloes’, tells the incredible true story of how legendary boxing trainer Cus D’Amato turned a young thug into part from his family and, in the process, created the youngest world heavyweight champion: Mike Tyson.

The story of an unlikely couple who have nothing in common except a goal that they can finally achieve together.

Cus D’Amato was essential in the professional career of the North American boxer. Thanks to him, Tyson became the boxing sensation when he was proclaimed the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title, at age 20. They won their first 19 professional fights by knockout, with 12 of those knockouts in the first round.

This incorporation joins other recent acquisitions announced by the Spanish distributor, such as’Madame curie‘, a film directed by Marjane Satrapi about the famous scientist played by Rosamund Pike, or ‘Penguin Bloom’, a movie also based on real events in which Naomi Watts will regain the will to live thanks to a bird, after an accident has left her paralyzed.