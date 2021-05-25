A contestant on ‘Now I Fall!’ He asks his girlfriend to marry him before falling through the hatch

There is no day that Now I fall! don’t leave any highlights for your viewers. Either from the hand of Arturo Valls or its own participants, the Antena 3 contest leaves no one indifferent.

This Monday, the one in charge of taking all the attention was Christian (although he wanted him to be known as Acuton) that, even though he lost his duel to Sara (who was in charge of eliminating Kuky, the central participant), was able to perform one of the missions with which he had gone to the contest.

“I see you with your legs wide open: What is it?”, The presenter asked Christian. “It’s insurance for you to let me say something. I don’t want you to throw me away until you let me give a message“said the participant.

The young man pointed out: “I came, like everyone else, to take the prize money. It was not possible, but to take something with me, I wanted to take this opportunity to say something to a person that I have at home“.

Arturo Valls, in ‘Now I fall!’. ATRESMEDIA

“Sofi, I couldn’t take the award …”He commented while, at the same time, he reached into his pocket to take out a box containing a ring: “But I would like to know if you want to marry me “.

After several exclamations from Valls and the applause of the public present in the stands of ¡Now I fall! Christian admitted that “before falling, I throw myself into the void. Let’s see if I’m lucky …”. The presenter asked him to tell them the result of the petition: “Unlucky in the game, lucky in love, that’s a yes, for sure.”

And Valls was right: Sofia herself confirmed on the social networks of the program, in the thread of the news of her boyfriend’s request, that the answer had been affirmative, showing a photo of the couple and the engagement ring.