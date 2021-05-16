A contestant of ‘Saber y Ganar’ criticizes Roberto Leal for a clarification in ‘Pasapalabra’: “He has flats”

Last week, Pasapalabra viewers used to commenting on the contest on social media drew attention to the program for a mistake made by the presenter, Roberto Leal, by offering an explanation of the RAE in one of the words of the Rosco. Julio Álvarez, a former contestant on Saber y Ganar, also expressed himself about this gaffe, who assured that this ruling was very frequently found in the media.

As usual during the Rosco test, the presenter usually takes advantage of one of the contestants’ successes to introduce an explanation of the RAE a collation of the mentioned word.

The controversy came with ‘environment’ and ‘around’, and the example given by Leal to differentiate both. “Environment is written in a single word and has the meaning of ‘environment that surrounds someone’. Not to be confused with the expression around, written in two words, used to mean ‘around or about,’ the presenter read.

“Therefore, environment is written all together in the phrase ‘the offender has grown up in a violent environment’, and it is written separately in the following examples: ‘Antonio believes that everything revolves around you‘and’ much has been written about the figure of Cervantes “, added Leal.

According to Cope, some Twitter users, followers of the program, expressed their anger on the social network. “What has happened in a contest that is supposed to be aimed at knowing our language and speaking better is unpresentable. The presenter, explaining the differences between ‘environment’ and ‘around’, loose ‘around him“commented one user, who called the error a” capital slap “.

The expression that this follower considers correct is ‘around him’, without the possessive.

Álvarez, who participated in the program presented by Jordi Hurtado in La 2 in 2015 and 2019, joined these criticisms from some viewers on the social network. “Usually a very common mistake in microphone professionals. It will squeak at any time, but it is committed precisely when clarifying the correctness or incorrectness of an expression … Has flats“, he indicated.