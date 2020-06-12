Tinnakorn Jorruang / Shutterstock.

Not all child labor is exploitation

Child labor is slavery when that work interferes with their education and when it is caused by conditions of vulnerability.

Armed conflicts, orphanhood, natural catastrophes, and situations of poverty are frequently exploited by authentic mafias and organized child exploitation networks.

It is not slavery when appropriate tasks are given, which affect the child’s abilities and responsibilities.

For this reason, in the debate on child labor and exploitation, it is necessary to spin fine lines and pay specific attention to what activities boys and girls are engaged in.

Extreme poverty takes the form of a child at work

Child exploitation is, at the same time, a consequence and cause of poverty, and in it all miseries come together.

It takes children to the basement in the social elevator, fosters higher illiteracy rates, causes illness and malnutrition, and contributes to their early aging.

Children from the poorest households and from rural areas are its main victims. Globally, there are an estimated 152 million boys and girls working improperly.

Almost half of them, 72 million, perform hazardous work, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and the Pacific, and in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Children’s rights undermined by exploitation

Cultural factors, the socioeconomic level of the family and public policies to support children are determining factors for this phenomenon to occur. In fact, in some countries, it is the parents themselves who influence labor exploitation practices.

For UNICEF, there is inappropriate child labor when the child is forced to work at a very young age, in excessive hours, in stressful conditions, in inappropriate environments, with excessive responsibility, and low wages, without access to education, and undermining their dignity and their self-esteem; in short, hindering their full social and psychological development.

Child exploitation exists even though the Convention on the Rights of the Child contemplates that “humanity owes the child the best it can give it”, and this is what will help it “develop physically, mentally, morally, spiritually and socially, in a healthy way , in conditions of freedom and dignity ”, and must be protected“ against all forms of abandonment, cruelty and exploitation ”. Something needs to be done about it.

One of the most effective methods of trying to keep children from starting work too early is to set the legal minimum working age, but that is not enough, effective control is essential, and support for families at risk of exclusion, fundamental.

The ILO warns of the risk that the crisis caused by the pandemic will push large numbers of boys and girls into the labor market to help support their families.

Types of child exploitation: the sectors of slavery

Tolerance to child labor in the shadow economy, in clandestine and often unhealthy places, and the lack of contracts and therefore of labor rights, make children victims of exploitation, humiliation and mistreatment.

This is what happens with the maquiladora girls in northern Mexico, who work long hours in factories, especially textiles, piecework, and in exchange for starvation wages.

Or in Asia, with children exploited in foundries, extracting crystal loads from furnaces at high temperatures and without safety conditions, suffering serious sequelae due to caloric fatigue, burns, hearing loss, or eye injuries from suspended glass particles, silica , lead and toxic fumes.

Or in Africa, where child exploitation occurs in small mining areas, where they suffer from health disorders due to the lack of protection measures in adverse conditions, not only due to physical stress, but also due to injuries caused by the disproportion between their capacities. resistance and workload. The same occurs in the quarries of South American countries, such as Peru or Guatemala.

Or in the tanning and handicraft workshops, where they spend long hours squatting, as occurs in the weaving of carpets or shoemaking, in addition to respiratory diseases, due to lack of hygiene and excess dust and waste, they cause illnesses due to chemicals, such as benzene, dyes, and adhesives.

But in child exploitation there are also gender roles: domestic service is the exploitation of girls (such as Moroccan petite bonne), especially from rural and poor areas, whose parents give them to wealthy families, hoping that they will have better living conditions but, instead, they are enslaved and are not allowed to access education.

Agriculture, livestock and fishing can also be forms of child exploitation, being exposed to chemical agents (fertilizers or toxic pesticides, as in soybean plantations), and forced to strenuous dedication.

In many cities, boys and girls are street vendors of trinkets, food, participants in a sector of the underground economy in which the street ends up becoming their habitat.

Child workers dignifying their condition

But many child and adolescent workers have managed to organize themselves into associative movements (Working Boys, Girls and Adolescents, NATs) and are fighting to differentiate child labor from exploitation.

Furthermore, they reject that illegal activities such as begging, prostitution or crime identify with what for them is their livelihood and the only opportunity, in their countries and their situation, to help their families and get ahead.

These groups claim that they are allowed to work in decent conditions, defending that their work contributes to their progressive maturity and their responsibility in the acquisition of skills, as in the case of apprentices.

Reflection proposals

Although there is a conflict between the strategies for the abolition of child labor promoted by international organizations and the reality of many children and adolescents, there is also an irrefutable point of consensus: child poverty must be eradicated.

The lack of firm political commitments by governments, the absence of homogeneous and effective legislation, and the absence of social policies with childhood perspectives continue to impede the eradication of child exploitation.

The accent should be placed, the magnifying glass, especially in the sectors where adult slaves employ boys and girls: match factories and fireworks, pottery or camel riders in the Middle East, are graphic examples of the reported phenomena .

Sometimes international pressure has only resulted in greater lack of protection for child workers. Textile business groups, after receiving accusations for the use of child labor in Asia, have chosen to encourage internal codes of conduct and kick boys and girls out of their factories, without worrying about their fate or that of their families.

We are all responsible and therefore guilty, buying without thinking about which hands made that product cheaper, or walking around a city ignoring the fact that there are boys and girls working on the streets, when they should be at school.

It takes awareness and action on the part of everyone

Families, childhood and adolescence, must have access to tools that allow them access to decent living conditions.

At the same time, society as a whole must be sensitized to denounce, react and disapprove of unacceptable child labor and any other form of exploitation (also trafficking and human trafficking).

Then you have to go one step further. Awareness and commitment must move towards quality universal education and a real commitment to the eradication of child poverty. A goal closely linked to the eighth SDG: end child labor by 2025.

Between the macro (ending poverty and underdevelopment) and the micro (promoting local initiatives against child labor exploitation) is the path of human and children’s rights.

Carlos Villagrasa Alcaide, Professor of Civil Law, University of Barcelona

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.