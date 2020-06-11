President Alberto Fernández got into a problem when he became convinced that an expropriation could be the most appropriate way to rescue the Vicentin company. Its main problem is justification: the discourse used by the Government presents it as a company in trouble that will receive a bailout from the State. But in parallel, the Executive affirms that this measure is not transferable to other companies in crisis. It is clear then that what the government is looking for is a way to participate in a sector that it considers strategic, thus giving way to questions of a different nature.

If the business sector came out with a firm voice to criticize the official announcement, it is because it knows that there are other intermediate ways to help a company. That was the response that one of Vicentin’s shareholders gave to the president, when he contacted him by phone to try to enable the controllers to access the company.

For private companies, the operation has several inconsistencies. The main one is that it is superimposed on the road opened by the company, which is the bankruptcy proceedings authorized by the Justice. This step can activate a conflict of powers, and far from correcting the situation of the Santa Fe company, it could aggravate it. For now, the owners of Vicentin have asked the intervening judge to rule on the scope of the intervention ordered by the State.

In parallel, it is also stated that the expropriation of a company cannot be subject to the will of the political power. The reasons must be demonstrated why it will be declared “public utility” and there must be compensation for the owner. That line of argument is still blurred, and in fact it has not yet transcended any of the foundations proposed by Senator Anabel Fernández Sagasti in recommending this path to the President.

The Government is now facing the possibility that no progress will be made on either front. If the Justice does not validate the intervention, it must appeal the decision and wait for some instance to endorse the DNU. In parallel, protests against expropriation can weaken the support that the ruling party hoped to obtain in Congress, especially from allied blocs linked to the provinces.

Why did you take this path without having a certainty floor? Alberto Fernández preferred that it be kept secret, and therefore closed the consultation level. Matías Kulfas, one of those who should have directed the operative part of the decision, revealed that they hoped that the control of the Vicentin State would give “a more predictable behavior to the exchange market.” That is the neuralgic meaning of this eventful move: a bet that revolves around the dollar.