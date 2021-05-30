A concert in the US offers a “discount” of $ 980 for vaccinated fans

Eager to get their population vaccinated against COVID-19, US authorities are offering incentives ranging from free beer to million-dollar lottery prizes, and now rock concert promoters have their own twist: huge. discounts on tickets.

Fans of punk bands Teenage BottleRocket, MakeWar and Rutterkin can attend the concert on June 26 off the coast of St. Petersburg, Florida (Southeast), for a “discounted” price of $ 18 if they can prove they are fully vaccinated.

For those who do not have that proof, the price is $ 999.99.

Paul Williams of Leadfoot Productions in nearby Tampa Bay said that now that vaccines are available to everyone 12 and older, and that people are clamoring to attend live concerts again, he wants to offer them a safe experience.

“I also wanted it to be a vaccination campaign to convince the undecided,” Williams told ABC News, assuring that the public response has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

A total of 250 discounted tickets are on sale, and so far, nadia has asked for the nearly $ 1,000 option.

In a video posted on Facebook, Teenage BottleRocket singer / guitarist Ray Carlisle tells his fans: “We want to set a good example… we got vaccinated. We would love for you to get vaccinated too. Come party with us. Safety comes first, party second ”.

The rapid immunization campaign in the United States came to a sharp halt in mid-April, prompting concern from public health officials.

The state of Ohio (Northeast) announced that any resident who had received at least one dose of the vaccine would be eligible to win a million dollar lottery prize.

Other states, such as Colorado, Oregon, and Maryland, copied the idea.

New York announced Wednesday that any resident ages 12 to 17 could win a full scholarship to a state university if they have already been vaccinated.

