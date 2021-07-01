A compound that improves cognition in animal models of Alzheimer’s disease

The compound LSL60101, a specific ligand for I2-IR receptors in the brain, could open new avenues for the development of future strategies against Alzheimer’s.

This is pointed out by the latest works by the Research Group of Medical Chemistry and Pharmacology of Neurodegenerative Diseases of the University of Barcelona (UB) published in the academic journals European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry and British Journal Pharmacology. In studies with mice, LSL60101 has mitigated cognitive deficits and improved disease-related biomarkers in these animal models.

These works are the result of the collaboration of the research teams led by the professors Carmen Escolano, of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences and the Institute of Biomedicine of the UB (IBUB), and Mercè Pallàs, of the same Faculty and the Institute of Neurosciences (UBNeuro). Framed in a project of the CaixaImpulse program, the works are also signed by UB researchers Christian Griñán Ferré, Foteini Vasilopoulou, Sergio Rodríguez Arévalo and Andrea Bagán. Likewise, teams from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​the University of the Balearic Islands, the University of Santiago de Compostela, the University of the Basque Country, CIBERSAM, the Rega Institute (Belgium) and the University of Belgrade (Serbia) participate in them. , among others.

Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disease that still has no cure. Despite the efforts of the international scientific community, many initiatives in medical chemistry to find future drugs to treat it have failed and it is postulated that this could be explained, in part, by the selection of inappropriate therapeutic targets. For this reason, it is essential to approach the fight against Alzheimer’s from perspectives that help to define new therapeutic targets with the prism of innovation in biomedical research.

The work published in the European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry describes the synthesis of a new family of compounds with high affinity and selectivity for imidazole I2 receptors, which are altered in the brain of Alzheimer’s patients. The route of synthesis of the compounds, which is quite efficient and economical, would also make it possible to apply different structural modifications to access a considerable range of compounds of pharmaceutical interest.

The new family of I2-IR receptor ligands is made up of compounds with different structural characteristics. Specifically, the interaction of a representative compound – LSL60101 or garsevil – with imidazole I2 receptors improves cognitive deficit in murine models of neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s. This compound, described for the first time in the scientific literature in 1995 as a specific ligand for the I2-IR receptors, stands out for its properties in preclinical pharmacokinetic, metabolism and toxicity studies, and also has a high affinity and selectivity for these receptors. in the human brain.

The interaction of the compound LSL60101 with the imidazole I2 receptors improves cognitive deficit in murine models of neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s. (Image: UB)

At present, the function of I2-IR receptors under physiological conditions is not yet known in detail. However, it is known that they are altered in some neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.

In addition, the scientific literature highlights studies with ligands of these receptors as markers of Alzheimer’s progression. “In addition to fighting against the formation of beta amyloid plaques or neurofibrillary tangles, acting on the mechanisms of neuroinflammation could be a therapeutic strategy indicated to stop the progression of a disease as complex as Alzheimer’s”, explains Professor Carmen Escolano .

According to the study published in the British Journal Pharmacology, in laboratory animals the effects of LSL60101 are even more beneficial than those of donepezil, one of the drugs marketed for the treatment of Alzheimer’s.

In murine models of Alzheimer’s, “the new compound has produced changes in markers of oxidative stress and also of neuroinflammation, which is one of the main dysfunctions present in most neurodegenerative diseases. Specifically, LSL60101 has reduced the number of beta amyloid plaques and the levels of this altered protein in the brain of treated animals. In parallel, it has also reduced the phosphorylation of the tau protein, another of the most important biomarkers of disease progression, ”explains Professor Mercè Pallàs.

The results could be explained by the different mechanisms of action of LSL60101 and donepezil. Donepezil increases the levels of acetylcholine (neurotransmitter related to memory and cognitive abilities), because it inhibits the enzyme responsible for its degradation (acetylcholinesterase). In turn, LSL60101 is described as a ligand for imidazole I2 receptors, which are increased in the brain of people with dementia. Everything indicates that the interaction of this drug with its receptor is involved in the generation of pro-inflammatory molecules that would increase the neuroinflammation with which the disease occurs. Thus, the I2 ligands would help reduce inflammation and, therefore, slow down the progression of the disease.

The two compounds were effective in recovering from cognitive decline, but one of the goals of the research was also to find out if the combination could improve treatment success. “The results show that the combination therapy LSL60101-donepezil is more effective in some biomarkers of the disease. Therefore, it is likely that, with the right dose combination, an additive or even synergistic effect could be achieved, ”the researchers detail.

Deploying new research in the future will be a decisive factor to be able to deepen the relationship between imidazole I2 receptors and Alzheimer’s and other diseases, and to promote the design of new therapeutic strategies based on the use of new selective I2-IR ligands to modulate altered receptors in neurodegenerative pathologies. (Source: UB)