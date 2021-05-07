a complicated takeoff (with Miley Cyrus) | Tec Review

Elon musk Not only did he advance in his conquest of space with Starship, he will also do so on television.

The CEO of SpaceX will host the historic Saturday Night (SNL) Live on May 8.

The Tesla mogul will be accompanied by the singer Miley Cyrus, as announced by NBC television in a tweet, which unleashed the euphoria of users.

ELON MUSK. MILEY CYRUS.

Elon Musk on SNL

Musk’s presence on the comedy show will come after SpaceX finally managed, on the fifth attempt, to successfully land its prototype Starship rocket, after four previous attempts that ended in explosions.

The 49-year-old businessman has already appeared in television comedies such as The Big Bang Theory, animated series such as Rick and Morty and action films such as Iron Man 2.

It was even featured in an episode of The Simpsons, in which Lisa, normally politically aware, showed slightly out of place affection for one of the richest men in the world.

At minute 2.44 of the video, Lisa can be heard saying: “Elon Musk is probably the greatest living inventor …”

Musk is very active on Twitter and very controversial, lately he has been in the spotlight for the $ 2.9 billion contract he got from NASA to build a lander for American astronauts to return to the Moon, which was objected to by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

The protest was filed with the Federal Government Accounting Office (GAO).

He is also a person who has downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

It reopened a Tesla plant in Fremont, California, in defiance of guidelines from health authorities.

More than 400 workers tested positive for the coronavirus after its reopening.

Criticism of Musk

Shortly after SNL revealed that Musk would host the show, some actors, writers, and cast from the show itself disagreed with this guest, so according to the Page Six column, Lorne michaels, director of SNL since 1985, allowed them to separate themselves from their work of appearing alongside the host of the program – Musk, in this case – in sketches.

Despite this, no one has refused to appear in that episode: “Whether they like it or not, Elon is a very interesting character. He’s a showman“.

When Musk posted on his own Twitter account, “Let’s find out ‘how alive’ Saturday Night Live really is,” actor Bowen Yang shared a screenshot of the caption tweet: “What does this mean?”

Another tweet from Musk, in which he wrote: “pitching some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?” drew the attention of Chris Redd, actor and comedian who is part of the cast of SNL, who responded: “First, I would call them a sketch.

For now, the controversy and the expectation of the program continue on the networks due to the “ritual” prior to the program, which begins days before the broadcast of a new episode.

But Elon Musk is not your typical SNL host. And his performance is not turning out to be quiet or harmonious, but he may be just as lucky as the latest Starship prototype and his landing is successful.