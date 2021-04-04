A completely unprecedented scoring streak for Girona

04/04/2021 at 6:45 PM CEST

Carles rosell

Girona is sweet and will arrive this Saturday at the important Vallecas event at the best moment of the season. One of the keys to his improvement has been, without any doubt, the scoring ability of a team that has spent a good part of the season with wet gunpowder. The current streak is completely unprecedented, something celebrated by a team that still yearns to reach sixth place and thus compete for promotion.

Those of Francisco they have scored ten goals in the last five matchdays. One against Lugo (1-1), a pair against Las Palmas (1-2), Albacete (2-1) and Sabadell (2-2), as well as the three last Saturday against Ponferradina (3- one).

The average is the best of the course, with two goals per game. The same that he achieved a few weeks ago, when he scored without rest against Mirandés (3-3), Castellón (2-1) and Fuenlabrada (1-1). Identical average, but with just three days in a row seeing the door, because on the fourth the tap was turned off.

The last to join the party, a Nahuel Bustos that raises up to twelve the different scorers of the squad in this League. The Argentine scored the second in the victory against Ponferradina (3-1).