A competent sequel that exploits the good ideas of the first part, but without matching its energy

Possibly, the worst thing about ‘A quiet place 2’ is that it plays a bit against its first installment, devaluing the memory. That one worked like a camera piece about a deathly silent post-apocalypse, and its concept was as attractive as it was synthetic. This sequel proves the idea was so sketchy, it worked on such a small scale that it was better not to shake it too much. This sequel tries to prolong his mythology and succeeds in half.

For it it has to go through a series of tolls that do not separate it from the idea of ​​a film about the end of the world that can be assimilated by all kinds of audiences. A film about the genocide of the human species that is not particularly sad or violent, and again, the first installment was achieved based on abstract and high intensity sequences of tension, but a vague context, almost reduced to a single scenario. On this occasion, there is no choice but to widen the focus.

The first of those tolls is the return of John Krasinski’s character, which takes place in a flashback that sends us to the first day of the alien invasion, in an effective sequence shot that tastes like you’ve already seen it. Without much searching, ‘World War Z’ and ‘The War of the Worlds’ did similar things and better, because they weren’t as shy about showing the overwhelming superiority of the invaders.

The second is to raise the arrival of new characters that inject subplots and new relationships into the family of survivors of the first installment. The world grows, and thanks to Cillian Murphy’s excellent performance, the result is interesting at times, but her landing as an alternate father figure makes it clear that ‘A Quiet Place 2’ is not meant to upset or bother anyone.

Powerful tension sequences

Still, ‘A Quiet Place 2’ is not even remotely a despicable movie. It poses how the mother and the three children we met in the first installment are still trying to survive, and how his path intersects with that of a new survivor, who seems to have a troubled past. The young Millicent Simmonds takes center stage, even growing apart from Emily Blunt, although unfortunately her character does not evolve much beyond what we already saw in the first part.

Each of the characters branches out their actions, generating different situations of tension, and some of them are as well presented as everything related to the vault in which they are locked alternatively, with oxygen problems or harassment of the creatures. And these continue to surprise with their absolutely inhuman design and limitless aggressiveness. They are a very remarkable nemesis, and they remain one of the most memorable ingredients of the adventure.

As in the first part, the film works best at low revs: when he experiments with sound to make the viewer understand the risks of each act without the need for words (an aspect in which the preceding film went much further), or when the characters understand that absolutely any element of the scene is a deadly trap when they have to keep absolute silence.

With $ 200 million grossing at the global box office, ‘A Quiet Place 2’ is far from being considered a failure. But the announcement of a third installment and the sedation of the harsher elements of the surprising first installment makes it clear that we are facing an excellent idea that deserved to have remained in a miniature of synthetic horror.