If you want to integrate a new hard drive into an existing system or reinstall your operating system, you will have to see the comparison between MBR and GPT partitions. This is because the first step to achieve this is to format the hard disk. This allows the storage medium to acquire, store, and process data as needed.

Among other things, thanks to compatible file systems such as NTFS or FAT. A basic part of the formatting process is partitioning, that is, dividing available memory into several independent areas: partitions or “drives.”

If you are changing the partitions of a removable storage device that has already been configured, it is not necessary to reformat the entire device. You only need to format the storage areas you want to modify.

In order to divide a disk into multiple partitions, you must use a special table known as a partition table. Likewise, choosing a suitable table basically comes down to one question.

MBR or GPT partition? It doesn’t matter if you are using Linux, Windows or Mac, so for all operating systems, these two tables are the only two solutions for partitions. But what is the difference between these two partitions? And which one is the best?

What are the advantages of MBR and GPT partitions?

Dividing the space on the hard disk in operating systems known as Windows is a very common thing, but it is not really so necessary. Any storage medium can be used without dividing memory, provided it has been formatted with a file system compatible with the operating system in question.

So why is partitioning so popular when it comes to hard drive management? The answer lies in its advantages, which can be summarized as follows.

1.- The operating system and the services related to the system, such as a boot loader, can be stored in the fastest part of a hard disk. Which is generally off the disk, to guarantee the maximum speed of reading and writing from it.

2.- Data that is not changed frequently can be placed in a separate partition as an easy way to exclude it from defragmentation itself.

3.- Generally, system programs and applications can be easily separated by partitions, making it easier to make system backups or individual data backups.

Learn about the history of partitions

Along with the Personal Computer XT and PC DOS 2.0 and IBM, the year 1983 saw the introduction of the Master Boot Record (MBR). Since then, the system component has been used as a boot manager to boot and install BIOS-based computer systems, on the one hand.

On the other hand, it is used as a partition table to efficiently divide available memory. This second feature is what helped MBR quickly become the standard for all types of storage devices. For example, hard drives, USB sticks and memory cards.

Now, newer systems are increasingly using the official successor to MBR, which is the GUID Partition Table (GPT). This new partition table standard is a component of the UEFI specification that was introduced in 2000 and has been gaining popularity as an alternative to BIOS.

Although GPT is part of the UEFI standard, GUID partition tables can also be used to partition on computers with BIOS. However, depending on the operating system, there are some limitations. For example, BIOS versions of Windows cannot boot from a disk that has been partitioned using GPT.

Why has a new partitioning standard been created?

The MBR partitioning style shaped computer technology for many years, but it has some significant limitations, this means it was only a matter of time before an efficient successor appeared.

From the beginning, one of the key weaknesses of the Master Boot Record (MBR) was that the technology only supports four primary partitions. Any user who wants to configure more than four areas must use “extended partitions”.

Although these can be divided into as many “logical partitions” as you like, the resulting memory structure is complex and hardware failures can quickly lead to data loss.

Another problem with the traditional partitioning concept is that MBR partitions can only be used on hard drives or storage devices of up to 2 terabytes, which are 2,048 GB. It is true that for many decades it was more than enough, but in these times it is very little space.

Even for standard units used by private users. Along with increased security, increased storage capacity has also been a key factor in the development of GPT as a successor to MBR.

Comparisons between GPT and MBR partitions

When developing the GUID partition table, one of the goals was to fix the weaknesses that were in the Master Boot Record. The result was a partitioning standard that has clear advantages in terms of security and performance.

Which partition style is better?

If you want to configure partitions on a storage device, MBR and GPT will generally be offered as very robust options. However, GUID partition tables have become the standard solution for modern hardware because they support an unlimited number of partitions and have no restrictions on the size of the storage device or partitions.

At least, there are no restrictions that are relevant in the near future. Also, for disks with more than 2TB of memory, GPT is the only solution. So using the old MBR partition style is now only recommended for older hardware and older versions of Windows and other 32-bit operating systems.

Conversion from MBR to GPT

If you are using partitioned disks with the Master Boot Load, this is not a problem, but you should remember that there is an increased risk of data loss in the event of a hardware failure.

So keeping this in mind, as long as your system offers the necessary support for GUID partition tables. In other words, a modern 64-bit system. For Microsoft, this means it is Windows 7 or higher.

So we recommend that you convert your existing MBR partitions to GPT partitions. There are special tools to do this, although many systems have a built-in conversion solution.

In Windows, you can convert partitions using the “Disk Management” tool. Take note of the following steps you should follow.

First, open the Control Panel and click on the “Administrative Tools” option. Now, find the icon for the “Computer Management” service and double-click on it. In the menu panel that is on the Left, select the “Disk Management” option. This is located in the “Storage” section. Now Windows will show you a list of the disks configured on your device, including the partitions that have been configured. Right-click on the storage device you want to change and select the “Convert to GPT disk” option.

Users of Linux operating systems such as Ubuntu can convert partitions through the terminal, using the gdisk program.

