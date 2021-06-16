A company’s battle to dismantle a racist myth that has disqualified Chinese food for decades

Chinese cuisine does not use butter or cream in its recipes and the amount of milk used in the dishes is minimal. It also has low sugar levels and uses a wide variety of vegetables. However, its consumption has been demonized by the Western world for the use of a controversial seasoning: MSG. (.)

I love Chinese food but have been avoiding it for 20 years. The reason is that I was convinced that one of its ingredients was a trigger for my migraines.

Now it turns out that not only I have unnecessarily deprived myself of delicious dishes but have also helped to propagate and perpetuate a racist myth without scientific foundation.

Numerous research They have dismissed the notoriety of monosodium glutamate, also known as MSG. And one in particular, Uptaking Race: Genre, MSG, and Chinese Dinner, breaks down how our eating preferences are influenced by our ideological baggage and cultural context. Y when we reject certain types of foods we are actually falling into learned behaviors with a strong racist background

The Japanese company Ajinomoto launched a campaign in 2020 to clean up the reputation of MSG and sued the renowned Merriam-Webster’s dictionary and demanded that I modify the reference to the Chinese Restaurant Syndrome because it is considered “racist and without scientific basis”.

The dictionary defines the Restaurant Chico Syndrome as “a series of symptoms (such as numbness of the neck, arms and back, with headache, dizziness and palpitations) that could affect susceptible people who eat food and, especially, highly seasoned Chinese food with monosodium glutamate “.

The academic Jennifer LeMesurier told Inverse that the origin of the myth and the way it has been twisted into a culinary belief has its roots in Japanese history, investigations of dubious provenance and it manifests itself in the increasing violence against Asians since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

What is MSG?

Monosodium glutamate is the sodium salt of glutamate, an amino acid that occurs naturally in many foods and It is an essential element of protein in our body.

It was discovered in kombu seaweed in 1908 by the Japanese professor of chemical physics Kikunae Ikeda.

Read more

(VIDEO) The ancient secrets of delicious Chinese food

The scientist extracted the amino acid dissolved in water and neutralized it with sodium hydroxide to form MSG. Glutamate is only bitter, but MSG has a unique flavor that led Ikeda to classify it as a fifth flavor: unami. Until then the other 4 known tastes were: salty, sweet, sour and sour.

MSG It forms naturally in foods such as tomatoes, carrots, onions, potatoes, egg yolks, cheese, soy sauce, and anchovies. It is also produced by fermenting foods such as sugar cane, beets, legumes, mushrooms and algae.

Ikeda’s innovation allowed MSG to be used as a condiment in soups and stews like salt, but a “racist game” by some American doctors and journalists condemned its use in the 1960s.

Misinterpreted joke

It all started with a letter published in the New England Medical Journal in 1968 by the pediatrician Ho Man Kwok, in which he explored the reasons for the numbness of the back and neck after eating Chinese-American food.

Although the doctor did not reach any conclusion, he noted that “others have suggested that it could be caused by monosodium glutamate widely used as a condiment in Chinese restaurants.”

But It was not the letter but the reactions that started the bad reputation of MSG.

In analyzing the responses of other doctors, LeMesurier said that some wrote mocking messages and even poems, laughing at the idea that MSG was harmful.

But the journalists of the time interpreted the messages literally and believed that it was a warning.

Misinformation about MSG spread in an instant and the scientific community tried to replicate experiments with the amounts consumed by Kwok.

But these were not controlled experiments in humans, but aggressive tests such as injecting high doses of MSG into the skin or brain of animals, that ended up leaving sequels.

The experiments continued for decades. But the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has held since 1959 that glutamate is a condiment that poses no health risk if consumed as directed.

And in recent years, scientists have studied the beneficial effects of MSG, replacing salt in some salty treats because it has 40% less sodium.

Cultural impact

But the penetration of the myth has had a major effect on Asian Americans and Asian migrants.

LeMesurier said that beliefs about MSG have shaped the West’s perception of Chinese food as cheap, unhealthy and even dirty. And unfortunately that vision is often projected to the people who prepare and consume those foods.

The Western World’s Cultural Obsession for Well-Being and “Purity” of Food It only allows you to enjoy Chinese food on days of excesses, in those moments when we decide to break the rules by eating or drinking the wrong thing or in excess, LeMesurier.

Believing in the MSG myth doesn’t make us Asian-hating people, but it puts us on the side of those who believe that Asian food is inferior, cheaper and potentially riskier.

Y this perception is linked to the belief that the descendants of Asians are still foreigners although they have settled in America for decades and favors violent attacks against the Asian community since the pandemic began.

Experts suggest to stop associating MSG with Chinese food and remember that it is an amino acid found in hundreds of products.

Among the foods and treats that include MSG in their recipes are lthe doritos, the Pringles potatoes and the chicken noodle soup Campbell. Fast food chains Kentucky Fried Chicken and Chick-fil-A they also use it as a condiment.

I will I will give my vote of confidence to the Chinese food restaurants of Madrid and I will taste their menu with new eyes. And instead of distrusting the healthiness of all the ingredients, I will enjoy their smells and flavors as I do when I eat in a Spanish or Caribbean food establishment. Without prejudice, the menu will taste much better to me.

Stories that you will also like: