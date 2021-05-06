A company will pay $ 42,000 a year to test e-cigarettes to smoke cannabis



The Vaped company was founded in 2015 and is now growing rapidly.

Photo: gjbmiller / Pixabay

More and more states are legalizing the use of cannabis for recreational purposes, and as the industry grows, so does the need for workers.

The best part is that there are some jobs that are not only well paying, but can also be quite recreational and entertaining. For example, there is the company Vaped, who make e-cigarettes or dry herb vaporizers (including cannabis), and are looking for someone to try such vaporizers.

The company was founded in 2015 and is now growing rapidly, so its founder no longer has the time to test all the e-cigarettes they are selling on their website.

For this reason, Vaped is looking for help testing their dry herb vaporizers. The person who is selected will receive all e-cigarettes for free and she You will only have to provide information on its functionality, its size, production and temperature.

The chosen one should include details of their experience with the product and should review their experience with the cleaning and maintenance of the product.

You will also need to make comparisons with other vaporizers and give your personal opinions through videos, articles and photos of each vaporizer you use.

For this work, vape tester will receive $ 42,000 a year, plus three weeks of vacation, a stipend of $ 250 per month, remote work and flexible work hours.

“I need someone who is confident to take care of the revisions, someone who knows the difference between a Volcano and an Xmax Starry. Who understands what each client is looking for. So if you are someone who is passionate about vaporizers and you have the ability to create helpful, well-produced videos and reviews on vaporizers, I want to hear from you, ”said Christian Sculthorp, founder of Vaped.

To apply for the vape tester position, the company made a registration form available to the public on the Vaped.com website.

–You may also be interested: Mexico prohibits stores from checking customer tickets before leaving but Costco will continue with this practice