A company pays you $ 1,500 to study you while you take a nap

Photo: Katniss12 / Pixabay

Eachnight.com company is offering $ 1,500 to five people who are interested in participating in a study to discuss the pros and cons of a nap.

Those chosen for the dream job should be able to nap undisturbed and possess English writing skills in order to write reviews about their naps, as well as follow all instructions for bedtime.

During the 30 days that the study will last, the chosen people will be asked to test the theories about the best length of a nap to evaluate aspects such as the benefits it has on motivation, memory and productivity.

Chosen individuals will need to be prepared to go to work immediately, as well as commit to napping every day for 30 days.

Applicants must be able to sleep alone during the trial period and ensure that they are not disturbed during naps.

They should also participate in a video call before and after the nap to answer questions about the experience and the results of the nap.

Over the course of the 30-day job, selected individuals will be required to participate in a variety of experiments testing theories that indicate the best nap length for feeling refreshed, the effects of napping on overall fatigue levels, and the effects of naps on memory, motivation and productivity.

In exchange for their participation, each person chosen will receive a payment of $ 1,500 at the end of the trial period.

“There’s a lot of research showing the benefits of good sleep, but sometimes even a full 8 hours leaves you groggy and performing at average at best. With the added pressures of a global pandemic and many people unable to fully relax due to working from home, even a good night’s sleep seems out of reach, “said Jasmin Lee, a spokeswoman for Everynight.com.

People from all countries can apply for this ‘job’, but they must be over 18 years of age. The application closes on May 31.

To apply and have the opportunity to be chosen, you must fill out a form on the company’s official website.

