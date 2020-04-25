Barely put on sale this Tuesday by Barça, the future naming of Camp Nou is already arousing the envy of several large companies. The British billionaire Alkiviades David even seems to have taken a small step ahead and would have even started negotiations with the Catalan club.

David: “Convinced that the agreement will be concluded”

The billionaire, of Greek origin and born in Nigeria, is associated with Mike Tyson in the trade of CBD (Cannabidiol) and he himself has recognized his interest in the acquisition of the rights related to the name of the blaugrana speaker with his company “FilmOn TV” or more likely its pharmaceutical company “Swissx”.

“The contact was established at the beginning of the week and I am convinced that the agreement will be concluded, explained the businessman to the Daily Mail. This is an opportunity for which I am optimistic. It is a historic moment in the history of sport and it fits well with my current plans. “

A record contract to fight the coronavirus?

In Spain, the press reports that the Catalan club would consider donating the benefits of this partnership to the fight against the coronavirus. An idea to which Alki David does not seem opposed. Without revealing the amount negotiated with Barça, Alki David suggested that it could greatly exceed the amount obtained by Manchester City during its partnership with the airline Etihad.

“Manchester City got 20 million a year, the Spurs are looking for close to 30 million but Barcelona are on a different level, Alki David said. This agreement with Camp Nou is another way to help.[…] My pharmaceutical company has worked hard with the best virologists, including Dr. Dorothy Bray, to find ways to fight this virus. “

Almost ten years after the appearance of UNICEF as the main sponsor on their jersey, Barça could still make a gesture for a good cause with the naming of Camp Nou.