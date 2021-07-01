A company electrifies classic minis with components from the Nissan Leaf

Enlarge

ACD June 29, 2021

If you have a classic Mini and you want to turn it into an electric car, a British company makes it with components from the Nissan Leaf.

It seems clear that the future of automotive and mobility is in the electric car, but what about a car as iconic as the classic Mini? Well a British company offers its services to electrify it and give it a range of about 100 km … something to thank Nissan for.

Well, we explain the mess. It turns out that London Electric Cars (LEC) uses Nissan Leaf Batteries and Motors second-hand as the basis for its conversion, with modifications that reduce costs and environmental impact.

Standard conversion includes a 20 kWh battery, but customers can opt for a higher power motor and upgraded batteries at an additional cost (conventional electrification costs about 30,000 euros).

You “electrify” your classic Mini for 30,000 euros

2 photos Mini electrified

Enlarge

Even if the potential customer does not have a classic Mini for conversion, the company will find you a donor car in exchange for a premium. “As a classic car enthusiast and advocate for affordable and sustainable electric vehicle conversions, it made sense for us to focus on the original Mini,” explains London Electric Cars founder Matthew Quitter.

«With this conversion to an electric vehicle, we wanted the classic Mini to be an affordable option and at the same time useful for city dwellers, not just in our hometown, London, but around the world, to cope with traffic and help end pollution. ‘

This kit transforms your Mini into electric (although it won’t come cheap)

The choice of the mechanics of the Nissan Leaf is not accidental. According to London Electric Cars it was carried out after “extensive research and analysis” which concluded that reuse the infrastructure of the Japanese utility it was “more sustainable than mining and creating materials for an exclusive LEC powertrain.”

The Mini joins the Land Rover, Morris Minor and Morris Traveler in the LEC range and You have to wait about six months for the conversion to be done completely.