Converting a classic car into a modern electric car is for many a heresy, and it is understandable. For others, it is a way to give your classic a second life, and even -depending on the city- a safe-conduct to be able to circulate without worries in areas with emission restrictions. In this second context, the GCK company dares with a myth, a car much admired with pedigree in rallies: the Lancia Delta Integrale.

The company (or team, we could say) belongs to Guerlain Chicherit, a French rally driver. That is precisely the territory where the Delta Integrale forged its legend. The GCK team competes in World Rallycross with models from Renault (Clio R.S. and Megane), but now they want to carry out another feat no less difficult.

In the team they have gathered all their knowledge about electric thrusters and want to create a limited number of iconic competition model retrofits and form an exclusive series called E-Retrofit Premium. The first car to receive such treatment will be the Lancia Delta Integrale, or better said: Delta e-Integrale.

GCK Energy et GC KOMPETITION s’engagent dans la transition énergétique ⚡️ Les sociétés GCK Energy et GC Kompetition … Posted by GCK on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

To convert them into a fully electric car, the company will use an in-house developed kit. All components at the hardware level will be sold as a complete pack, so there will be no need to look elsewhere.

In the render published by the team, it shows a car that also has some candy on an aesthetic level, such as the specific front bumper or the prominent diffuser rear. They are slated to unveil the first real car in the coming months and begin accepting orders in October. If you’re wondering how much it will cost, like us, chances are you couldn’t afford it.

Considering that they want to launch a whole series of carefully selected iconic models, if the project goes ahead successfully we could expect electric versions of the Audi Quattro, the Peugeot 205 Turbo 16, the Subaru Impreza WRC, the Toyota Celica Turbo or the Ford RS200, to name a few.

Source: GC Kompetition via Dirtfish

.