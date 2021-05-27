A common compound in candles can help store energy to power the electrical grid

As the experts say, the development of this storage is, to say the least, essential, since when the network is disconnected as a consequence, for example, of problems associated with the weather, large batteries are activated, minimizing interruptions and increasing resistance. network in the presence of severe weather.

In addition, batteries can also be used for the purpose of storing solar energy and renewable energy from the wind, to be used when the sun is not shining or when there is simply no wind.

The results of the research, which has been supported by the DOE Office of Electricity, was published in the journal Science just a few days ago, in whose article scientists have shown that low-cost organic fluorenone would be a viable and ideal candidate when it comes to energy storage.