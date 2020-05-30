Miguel AngelHe has studied Classical Philology and is preparing to finish the master’s degree that will allow him to be a high school teacher, although he plans to complement his training with a degree in Social Work. It is clear:will give back to society a part of what it has receivedthrough solidarity. He is one of the beneficiaries of the child poverty overcoming program of theLa Caixa Foundation, through the Santiago el Mayor Women’s Association, In sevilla.

During his childhood,Miguel Ángel had the help of the CaixaProinfancia program, aimed at families with children and adolescents between 0 and 18 in vulnerable situations. Last year alone, the program served more than 62,000 minors such as Miguel Ángel and 37,000 families, all in collaboration with social entities from all the autonomous communities of Spain. The mission of the program, launched in 2007, isaligned with two of the Sustainable Development Goals: eradicate poverty (SDG 1) and reduce inequalities (SDG 10). The objective of the program is to break the line of transmission of poverty from parents to children,promoting the full potential and capabilities of minorsand promoting and supporting policies to improve equity, social cohesion and equal opportunities for minors and their families.

TheLa Caixa Foundation allocated more than 60 million euros in 2019 to educational and social aidof this program. Also, this year, followingthe crisis generated by Covid-19, has also allocated an extraordinary contribution of 3 million euros for families affected by the global pandemic. The entity has redoubled its efforts in the context of an unprecedented health crisis for aid topeople in vulnerable situationsto get ahead in these difficult times. Child poverty is a reality that we must always be aware of: “On it depends not only the present well-being of children, but also the future of our society,” explains Isidro Fainé, president of the Fundación Bancaria La Caixa, one of the institutions ofreference for promoting the SDGs in our country.

.