a commitment to creativity

What was the Hackathon?

This virtual event divided the participants into three teams that had to challenge the limits of their day to day through creativity. For this they had the leadership of the Dr. Merritt Moore, American professional dancer and quantum physics; Lucy McCrae, science fiction artist, filmmaker, inventor and architect of the body; and the Dr. Nelly Ben Hayoun, Experience Designer, filmmaker, artist, speaker and researcher.

These teams presented their ideas to a jury chaired by Gregory Guillaume, Vice President of the Kia Design Center for Europe. Of all the proposals presented, one really simple won: let the children ask the questions. The winning team stated that our educational system is designed so that the little ones respond correctly to closed hypotheses. What if the children themselves asked the questions and looked for their answers? With this simple premise, Kia will work, together with its creative and expert partners, to put this proposal into practice throughout Europe.

In this way, Kia continues to structure its new business proposal, which has been accompanied by an evolution of its logo and a philosophy of completely revamped design: Opposites United. We can see it in its latest addition to the range, the Kia EV6 that we talk about in this article. It is the first 100% electric model of the Korean firm that has a fast charge of 800 V in just 18 minutes and a range of up to 510 kilometers thanks to its bidirectional system, which charges and charges.