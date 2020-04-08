It would include eight races, including the Spanish GP

He maintains that the most logical thing would be to start the season at Silverstone

Despite everything, it does not rule out that 15 appointments can be held this year

Netherlands commentator Olav Mol plans to organize a 2020 season of exclusively European Formula 1. In his proposal there would be a total of eight races, the minimum to form a championship, and among them would be the Spanish GP.

Mol thinks that a European season would be the most appropriate to save a campaign damaged by the coronavirus crisis, since in this way Formula 1 would save on travel and avoid going to countries where the outbreak has started later.

“Starting at Silverstone, one could go to the Netherlands and end with Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Hungary and Austria.. The rules state that you must have at least eight races to be considered a championship. In this way, the calendar is lengthened as much as possible without having to travel around the world at an early stage, “says Ziggo Sport commentator Olav Mol in an interview on the Aan Tafel podcast.

Mol thinks that the most logical thing would be to start the season on July 19 at the Silverstone circuit, as originally scheduled. He considers it one of the best places to start because most Formula 1 teams are based in Britain.

“On Friday I sent an email to Formula 1. I think we should start at Silverstone. Most of the equipment is already there, so the trip is limited. Then you have to think logically to organize the rest of the calendar in the same way, “he adds.

Of course, Mol still considers feasible to celebrate 15 races this season. However, he thinks this is an ambitious possibility. “A 15-race season is possible, But given the current crisis and the suspension of ticket sales, it is somewhat ambitious. It also puts pressure on the teams’ agendas to be able to organize everything, “says Mol to close.

PROPOSAL

Great Britain Netherlands Belgium France Spain Italy Hungary Austria

